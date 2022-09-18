



Reigning individual Olympic champion Julia Krajewski secured the individual silver medal position after an immaculate clear showjumping round at the eventing World Championships in Pratoni Del Vivaro, Italy on Sunday (18 September).

Riding her brilliant mare, Amanda De B’Néville, Julia rose from fifth place after cross-country, such was the technicality of Uliano Vezzani’s showjumping track. Just 12 competitors from 68 starters jumped clear inside the time allowed.

“You dare to dream of this result before – I have got an amazing horse and I really wanted to finish on my dressage score because I know she can do it,” said Julia, who completed on her 26 dressage score, 2.8 penalties behind new world champions, Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir.

“I really had a good feeling in the warm-up and then she came in and jumped superbly – I think it was one of her best rounds ever and she didn’t touch a pole. She was super with me and it makes me very, very proud.”

The German team clinched gold and Julia reflected on this achievement after her eventing World Championships showjumping performance.

“I think we’ve had some quite unlucky years, where just not everything came together, but this week was a real team effort – we really worked together and we had a great atmosphere.

“The team behind us was amazing. I think everyone always puts the work and the effort in and it’s no less effort if you don’t win a medal, so it’s just so deserving to get this gold medal.”

You might also be interested in:

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout the World Eventing Championships with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report (on sale 22 September) including opinion from Mark Phillips and ground jury president Christina Klingspor.