The Horse & Hound Podcast 143: Emily King | When to call a qualified saddle fitter





On our 143rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Spillers, we speak to event rider Emily King. She talks about what she's learnt from her five-star campaign this year and growing up with multi-medallist Mary King as her mother. We will then hear from Equipe Saddles sales manager, Sally Bacon, who provides advice on when to call in a qualified saddle fitter, plus what to expect during that visit.

On our 143rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Spillers, we speak to event rider Emily King. She talks about what she’s learnt from her five-star campaign this year and growing up with multi-medallist Mary King as her mother.

“Mum wasn’t pushy and very much said that if I wanted to event, I would have to want to do it of my own accord, find my own owners, own sponsors – my parents never bought me a horse or pony” – Emily King on what it was like growing up

“When you go to tighten a horse’s girth, they may show signs of discomfort, which is an indication it’s time to give your qualified saddle fitter a call” – Sally Bacon

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 143

