The Horse & Hound Podcast 144: Amateur showing rider Floriann Gilston | Feeding a veteran





On our 144th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Spillers, we speak to amateur show rider Floriann Gilston. She tells us about her back-story, how she juggles showing with work and she offers some helpful advice too. We also hear from Spillers' nutritionist Vanessa Allen and Redwings' lead vet Nicky Jarvis, who provide us with some insight on how to best feed senior horses.

On our 144th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by Spillers, we speak to amateur show rider Floriann Gilston. She tells us about her back-story, how she juggles showing with work, and she offers some advice too.

“Hard work and determination are things you definitely need to have, but you need to keep it fun too. Winter is long and hard, so you need to keep it fun for yourself and your horse” – Floriann Gilston on how to keep motivation up during the winter months

We also hear from Spillers’ nutritionist Vanessa Allen and Redwings’ lead vet Nicky Jarvis, who provide us with useful insight on how to best feed senior horses.

“The main part of a horse’s diet, whatever their primary source of calories might be, has a huge effect – if they’ve gone from usually eating 6kg overnight, down to suddenly only managing 5kg… if that is happening every day, it’s obviously a huge portion of their diet that’s being lost” – Vanessa Allen

