Hounds in full cry as MPs back national trail-hunting day





Hounds were in full cry for the second British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) national trail-hunting day on 10 October.

Supporters, councillors and MPs went to meets across England on a day aimed at demonstrating how hounds work and allowing others to meet those who care for them.

“At the Wilton Hunt, Sir Julian Lewis MP (Conservative, New Forest East) spoke of the professionalism and welcome he found there, and David Smith MP (Labour, North Northumberland) attended the Percy Hunt, later describing it as an ‘informative occasion’ and thanking those present for showing him their ‘passion for what they do’,” a BHSA spokesperson said.

“He added that good democracy means ‘welcoming people with different opinions to the table’ – a sentiment warmly echoed across the countryside.”

Liberal Democrat MP Rachel Gilmour, who visited the West Somerset Hunt earlier last week, said: “I love my rural community, and trail-hunting provides both a financial and mental health boost to large parts of my constituency. Trail-hunting is a safe and legal practice.”

BHSA managing director Oliver Hughes told H&H it was “hugely encouraging” to see MPs from the main parties taking the time to see trail-hunting for themselves.

“Their visits showed a real willingness to understand how hunts operate, the care shown to hounds, and the contribution this community makes to rural life across the country,” he said.

The Labour Government has repeatedly vowed to come good on its manifesto promise to ban trail-hunting.

“At one meet, a speaker reminded those gathered that ‘winter in the countryside can be a very lonely place, and trail-hunting – and the hunts themselves – are what bring people together’,” the BHSA spokesperson said. “That same pride and openness were reflected at the Bedale, Waveney Harriers, North Cotswold, Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent, and Cotley Harriers meets, where crowds gathered to celebrate the hounds, the people, and the shared traditions that hold rural life together. Wherever hounds meet, the countryside stands strong.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now