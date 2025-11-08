Farewell to much-loved horseman who was ‘fierce across country’





Tom Barlow, the much-loved former master of the South Notts Hunt has died, aged 87.

Mr Barlow was born in Cropwell Bishop, Nottinghamshire, on 5 June 1938. He was a self-taught rider, and learned how to back horses from George Coombs.

He had horses at hunting livery for people including Lord Belper, Lord and Lady King, former British Showjumping chairman John Blakeway, Lord and Lady Somerleyton and many others from London and elsewhere. He would hunt with the Quorn on Mondays and the Belvoir on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and he was field master with the South Notts on Thursdays. He was formerly a minder for King Charles when he hunted with the Quorn.

Mr Barlow was field master of the South Notts for joint-masters John Thompson, Bill Walker and Charles Stirling in 1984 for three seasons, when they would have up to 200 riders at the opening meet at The Bear Inn at Alderwasley every year.

Mr Barlow hunted for 58 seasons. He always said that part of being a good field master was going to see the farmers the day before and the day after a hunting day. His art to running a good hunting livery yard was schooling his clients’ horses for them the day before they hunted.

He was a much-loved hunting man who was fierce across country, whether he was on a green four-year-old or an established 10-year-old. He gave up hunting when he broke his femur for the second time. The stable yard is now rented by his grandson Jonathan Barlow, who trains National Hunt horses and hunts.

A South Notts meet is taking place in Mr Barlow’s memory on 13 November. For more information visit: horseandhound.co.uk/tbmemorial

