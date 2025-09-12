‘Incurable optimism’ and enduring popularity: farewell to hugely influential horseman





Jim Lang, the hugely influential figure in the hunting world, died on 31 July, aged 86.

Jim came to the Burton Hunt as whipper-in at the beginning of the 1966 season when Arthur Lockwood was master and thus began a relationship, indeed friendship, with the Lockwood family and the Burton Hunt that lasted until the day he died nearly 60 years later.

Jim was born in St Day in Cornwall, where his father was stud groom to Percival Williams, master of the Four Burrow Hunt. Not learning to ride until after he left school, he nonetheless proved an excellent jockey spurred on initially by the promise of “10 shillings more in his pay packet when he learned to bump the saddle”.

His work for the Williams family involved riding side-saddle to school Mrs Williams’ horse and on occasion riding as second horseman bareback so a single saddle could be used for both horses.

When his national service call-up papers arrived, Percival was advised by the Duke of Beaufort that work in a hunt kennel could exempt you from the call-up. So Jim secured a role as kennelman/second whipper-in with Dermot Kelly in the Meynell country.

From the Meynell, Jim progressed to second whipper-in at the Quorn, whose hounds were hunted by Jack Littleworth, one of the finest professional huntsmen of the day. First whipper-in was Michael Farrin.

Jim came to the Burton and whipped in to Jack King in 1966, but the following season Jack left and at the age of 27 Jim started hunting the hounds. That season was blighted by foot-and-mouth disease and hounds never hunted after the opening meet. Jim continued as huntsman for 41 seasons, retiring in 2008.

Having fun

Jim taught and mentored a number of whippers-in who went on to be successful huntsmen, and gave good advice to many amateur huntsmen. This always included, “Never forget that whoever it is, in a car or on a horse, they are out hunting to have fun.” Having fun was a major part of Jim’s life, whether hunting or bringing up his children.

Jim would speak to anybody and everybody. Farmers, farm workers, car-followers, policemen, people he knew well or didn’t know at all, all got the benefit of a smile and joke in his never-to-be-lost Cornish accent.

Jim had many successes showing Burton hounds at Great Yorkshire and Peterborough in open and restricted classes.

He retired in 2008 and helped run a bed and breakfast with his partner, Julie.

Jim was a man of incurable optimism who always looked on the bright side of life; nearly 400 people attended his funeral, which is testament to his enduring popularity.

Jim is survived by his ex-wife, Christine, their daughters Jo and Cathy, his partner of some 40 years, Julie, and their daughter Helen.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now