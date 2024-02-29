Rural community urged to act as Labour pledges full hunting ban





Calls have been made for the rural community to “take action for hunting” by lobbying MPs and demonstrating that the sport is a “well-regulated activity” – following the Labour party’s pledge for a full ban.

MP Steve Reed, the shadow secretary of state for environment, food, and rural affairs, told The Times that there are “loopholes” in the current legislation, and a ban on trail and drag hunting “is something we’ll do in the first term of a Labour government”. Mr Reed also stated that polls show three quarters of rural voters support a ban.

A spokesman for Mr Reed confirmed to H&H that he stood by these comments. The poll referred to was commissioned by the League Against Cruel Sports in 2022.

Oliver Hughes, managing director of governing body the British Hound Sports Association, told H&H there are about 12,000 days of trail hunting in England and Wales each year, “with the vast majority taking place without any problems”.

“It simply isn’t true that rural voters want to ban trail hunting. On the contrary, trail hunting enjoys widespread popular support. You only have to look back to the Boxing Day meets to see the tens of thousands of people that turned out to support these, as they always do,” he said.

“Trail hunts do not pursue any wild animal and take place on land with the express permission of the landowner – so why would there be a desire to ban them?”

Mr Hughes added that there are “far more important matters” in rural communities that should be priorities for Labour, “not a culture war masquerading as an attempt to improve animal welfare”.

“Labour seems to have little understanding of country sports and of the rural communities that are involved, and has shown little desire to learn,” he said.

“So we would urge Steve Reed and other senior members of the Labour party to meet with us, before potentially destroying a traditional way of life enjoyed by tens of thousands of people in rural communities across the nation.”

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner told H&H Labour’s position is “unjustified, illogical, and prejudiced”.

“It will be opposed at every stage by the Alliance and the hunting community. There is a perception that Labour believes hunts are breaking the law, so they think this policy is justified,” he said.

“The single most pressing priority, therefore, is that the entire hunting community proves to the public, politicians and the police that trail hunting is a well-regulated activity which is conducted safely and within the law.”

The Alliance said it is “vital” that everyone signs up to the Campaign for Hunting, which aims to promote “high standards of hound and horse welfare as well as hunt conduct, on and off the hunting field” – and dispel “misconceptions about hunting and combats mistruths spread about legal activities”.

“We will be asking people to take action for hunting by lobbying candidates and MPs, signing e-lobbies and engaging in positive PR campaigns,” said Polly Portwin, Countryside Alliance Campaign for Hunting director.

