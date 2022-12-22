Appeal against ‘staggering’ police notice issued to hunt





THE issuing of a community protection notice to the Warwickshire Hunt, breaching which would be a criminal offence, has been described as “hasty, extreme and staggering”.

The Warwickshire Police rural crime team announced on 14 December that it had warned the hunt in May about “antisocial use of the country road network”, but that it was still seeing “unreasonable and dangerous use of the roads”.

The notice “imposes conditions to address this behaviour”, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. These mean the hunt must notify police in advance of “events”, and of the times and locations of road crossing points.

“There are also requirements to inform us about who will control dogs during the event, and for the organisation to notify participants about their responsibilities around crossing roads at designated points,” a spokesman for the rural crime team said. “Breaching the conditions will amount to a criminal offence.”

Warwickshire Hunt chairman Sam Butler told H&H the hunt is appealing the decision.

“This is a hasty and extreme action taken by the police,” he said. “The Warwickshire Hunt will be appealing this notice and has every expectation that it will be set aside. There is no justification for issuing the notice and the rural community will be extremely surprised that the police have time to pursue such issues while the vast majority of rural crime goes unaddressed.”

British Hound Sports Association managing director Oliver Hughes told H&H the association is supporting the hunt in its appeal and agrees with its expectation that the notice will be set aside.

Countryside Alliance campaign for hunting director Polly Portwin pointed out that the alliance’s rural crime survey indicated that issues such as agricultural machinery theft and fly-tipping are the major concerns of the rural community in Warwickshire.

“So this action will do very little to enhance relationships between the police and those who live and work in isolated areas,” she told H&H. “It is staggering that Warwickshire Police have taken these extreme measures against a lawful activity such as trail-hunting, while appearing to do very little to combat the actual crimes which affect the wider rural community. We support the Warwickshire Hunt in their appeal and look forward to this notice being overturned.”

Warwickshire Police assistant chief constable Ben Smith told H&H the force has been notified of the appeal and as the case is therefore ongoing, he could not comment on the details of the evidence that “forms part of the notice”.

“As Warwickshire Police, we will continue to remain impartial with our primary aim of upholding the law and seeking to balance the respective rights of the hunt with those members of the community who have raised concerns about their conduct,” he said. “Ultimately, it will be for a court to decide as to where that balance lies. The matter is currently with the court and both parties are awaiting notification of a court date.”

