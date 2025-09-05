



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

I think I’ve tracked down the biggest discount I have ever seen on horse clippers. If you want to make light work of clipping your horse this season and you’re in the market for some new mains-powered clippers, this Lister Fusion has an enticing £250.99 saving in this top deal direct from Wahl. No discount code required, simply follow the link and add to your basket.

Anyone dedicated to horses, whether as an owner, rider, or professional, understands the importance of using top-quality tools to maintain their horse’s coat. Lister products consistently come highly recommended as one of the best clippers for horses, and I’ve personally used them for years without disappointment thanks to their durability and reliability.

Wahl is offering 56% off Lister Fusion horse clippers, plus you get free shipping, which makes this great discount perfectly timed for the upcoming clipping season.

Lister Fusion clippers discount

Save £112.50 on the Lister Fusion (Coarse)

Was £449.99, now £199

This handset is slim and perfectly weighted for ease of use to ensure superior handing. It’s designed to stay cool when used for longer periods, has two speeds and a powerful 360W motor for a fast, professional clip. Comes complete with a handy box and CA2/A2 course blades. View Deal

Save £112.50 on the Lister Fusion (Fine)

Was £449.99, now £199

This deal is on the same handset with exactly the same features, but instead comes with the A2F/AC fine blades that leave 1.4mm of hair. View Deal

Lister Fusion features

Lister says the Fusion clipper is engineered for “superior performance even in challenging conditions” thanks to the following features:

powerful 360W motor that delivers a fast, professional clip

two speeds

slim, lightweight design with ergonomic handle

double fan system and ventilation outlets that ensure consistent cool running

overload protection and easy reset function

choice of course or fine blades

You may also enjoy reading…

Best horse clippers to tame even the wildest of winter coats Which type of clip is right for your horse? Check out H&H’s helpful guide