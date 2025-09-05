{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
This is the biggest Lister clipper discount I’ve seen – and I think they’ll sell out fast

Franchesca Slack Franchesca Slack

    • I think I’ve tracked down the biggest discount I have ever seen on horse clippers. If you want to make light work of clipping your horse this season and you’re in the market for some new mains-powered clippers, this Lister Fusion has an enticing £250.99 saving in this top deal direct from Wahl. No discount code required, simply follow the link and add to your basket.

    Anyone dedicated to horses, whether as an owner, rider, or professional, understands the importance of using top-quality tools to maintain their horse’s coat. Lister products consistently come highly recommended as one of the best clippers for horses, and I’ve personally used them for years without disappointment thanks to their durability and reliability.

    Wahl is offering 56% off Lister Fusion horse clippers, plus you get free shipping, which makes this great discount perfectly timed for the upcoming clipping season.

    Lister Fusion clippers discount

    Save £112.50 on the Lister Fusion (Coarse)
    Was £449.99, now £199
    This handset is slim and perfectly weighted for ease of use to ensure superior handing. It’s designed to stay cool when used for longer periods, has two speeds and a powerful 360W motor for a fast, professional clip. Comes complete with a handy box and CA2/A2 course blades.

    View Deal

    Save £112.50 on the Lister Fusion (Fine)
    Was £449.99, now £199
    This deal is on the same handset with exactly the same features, but instead comes with the A2F/AC fine blades that leave 1.4mm of hair.

    View Deal

    Lister Fusion features

    Lister says the Fusion clipper is engineered for “superior performance even in challenging conditions” thanks to the following features:

    • powerful 360W motor that delivers a fast, professional clip
    • two speeds
    • slim, lightweight design with ergonomic handle
    • double fan system and ventilation outlets that ensure consistent cool running
    • overload protection and easy reset function
    • choice of course or fine blades

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
