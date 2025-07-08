



If you enjoy listening to music or catching up on podcasts while doing yard chores – or using headphones to hear your coach more clearly in a lesson – these Shokz Open-Fit Air headphones are the safest way to do it. And you can save up to 46% in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now.

The lowest I’ve seen them previously is £95 for Black Friday, and today they’re down to £64, which makes them one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for equestrians.

I’ve been wearing these headphones for a year now and can’t imagine going back to a life without them. Rather than sit inside your ear like traditional earbuds or Apple Airpods, they sit just outside your ear, which is not only much more comfortable but, more importantly for equestrians, this design allows you to hear what’s going on around you.

Was £119 , Now £64

Available in three colours, these headphones sit outside your ear so that you can maintain situational awareness. This means you can catch up on your favourite podcast or use them in lessons to hear your instructor and still be alert to what’s going on around you. View Deal

These headphones have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon – and I can confirm they deserve it. They come with a charging case, which provides 28 hours of playtime, and six hours on a single charge. And if you run short, a 10-minute boost in the case will give you an extra two hours of listening time.

You can use them for calls too, and I like to kill two birds with one stone – poo-picking while catching up with friends. I’ve found them to be really comfortable as well as secure – I’ve used them for walking, yard chores, running and cycling, and haven’t lost a headphone yet.

I’ve also used them while riding. Many riders don’t feel confident riding with headphones in lessons as they can’t hear what’s going on around them – but these were designed for runners and cyclists to be able to hear their surroundings, and there’s no reason why equestrians can’t benefit from this too. No matter what you’re doing on the yard, it’s definitely beneficial to be able to maintain situational awareness – and with these headphones you can get the best of both worlds.

