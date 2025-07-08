



Spillers recently launched a new range of pelleted supplements that are palatable, specifically formulated for horses and low-to-no waste – and they’re all 15% off right now. If you’re looking to save money and stock up on supplements, this Prime Day (8–11 July) is the discount event for you and we’ve picked this deal out as one of the best Amazon Prime Day discounts for equestrians.

Spillers supplements deals: the full range at 15% off

Spillers Hoof Health Supplement 3kg | 15% off at Amazon

Was £35.99 Now £30.59

This pelleted supplement is ideal for horses with slow hoof growth, brittle, dry or cracked hooves. With a high biotin formula that supports your equine’s overall hoof quality. View Deal

Spillers Ulca Ease Supplement 3kg | 15% off at Amazon

Was £49.99 Now £42.49

Ideal for horses prone to developing gastric ulcers, this gut supplement provides targeted gastric support to help maintain a healthy stomach lining as part of a suitable diet. View Deal

Spillers Instant Energy Supplement 3kg | 15% off at Amazon

Was £46.99 Now £39.94

Whether your horse needs extra sparkle or increased focus for training sessions or competitions, this equine energy booster is designed help them sustain peak performance. View Deal

Spillers Calm Supplement 3kg | 15% off at Amazon

Was £48.99 Now £41.64

If your horse is nervous, spooky or excitable, this calmer is a specially designed formula with a rich blend of calming ingredients and high levels of magnesium yeast to support behaviour. View Deal

There are six supplements across the new range to support horses in myriad ways. Crafted alongside veterinary and nutrition experts, the pellets come in 30%-recycled packaging and have fully traceable ingredients.

What’s more, I also really like that the bag includes a handy pop-up scoop for easy measuring out. Reviewers also noted that they especially like the range’s palatability and Spillers’ speedy delivery times.

Breaking down the savings

The entire range currently has 15% off at Amazon and each bag has 30 days’ supply for a 500kg horse.

Pricing varies across the range, and the highest-cost supplement is Ulca Ease. At an RRP of £49.99, it costs £1.67 per day. With 15% off for Prime Day, Spillers supplements deals means a tub costs £42.49. Consequently, that daily cost falls to £1.42.

