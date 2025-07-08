



Getting real-time feedback is important for any rider looking to improve, but most of us don’t have access to a coach 24/7. So, what if I told you this Prime Day (8–11 July) you’ll find amazing Pivo discounts for equestrians that’ll make recording your rides and remote coaching possible?

Thankfully, this truly is the case! Right now, you can get up to 30% off a Pivo smartphone-compatible hands-free recorder that films your rides with auto-tracking and zoom functions. With 360º rotation, it’s like having an AI camera man for every ride.

Whether you’re eager to invest in remote training sessions or want to make Reels and TikToks without a helper, a Pivo could be a really effective way to make it happen.

Prime Day Pivo discounts for equestrians: what you need to know

Pivo has three different equestrian packs on offer – the Lite, Silver and Max – and you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime (with 30-day free trial) to take advantage of these deals.

All three models come with 360º rotation, auto-zoom, and face and body tracking as standard. These clever devices uses 360º AI tracking technology that allows you to set your phone up to record your ride, keeping you in the frame completely hands free. You can also use them to have remote lessons with your coach.

Pivo Max Pack Hands-free Recorder| 24% off at Amazon

Was £227.99 Now £299.99



Pivo’s top-of-the-range hands-free horse tracking video recorder allows you to attach your phone to a higher-quality camera for even better footage. The sophisticated design allows for Pivo’s smoothest tracking. Plus, you get a longer battery life at up to 12 hours. It’s compatible with all tripods and comes with a remote and face, body and dog tracking as standard. View Deal

Pivo discounts for equestrians: H&H Approved

Our website editor Carol Phillips tested the Pivo Silver back in 2022. One thing to note is that it was called the Pivo Pod Active at the time, and the features have been updated since then. In spite of this, Carol had a super test and awarded the Pivo H&H Approved status. You can read her full detailed Pivo Equestrian Pack review here.

