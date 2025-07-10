



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

So much of equestrian life is undertaken in remote locations. While being deep in the countryside is something we embrace – be it on a rural, mains-free yard, at a fun ride or parked up for a trail hunt meet – there’s one conundrum: no power. That’s where portable power stations for horseboxes are a godsend – and they’re useful for much more than just travel. Plus, many highly-rated models have mega discounts for Amazon Prime Day. If you’ve ever thought about investing in one, now is the perfect time.

Think about it: how many different devices do equestrians use on an average day? Year-round, we want to boil kettles, use clippers, operate fans and use lights. I spent my childhood keeping ponies in a remote field with stables and no electric. If you’ve experienced similar, you’ll have used head torches for everything like I did. Imagine how much easier a proper light in each stable would be!

In short, portable power stations for horseboxes and camper vans are a game-changer if you need off-grid power – or in case of a power cut! In contrast to an old-school, noisy, bulky and fume-emitting generator, portable power stations are quiet, compact and portable. The best portable power stations are fast-charging and have multiple recharge methods, including solar, making them ideal for taking away to fun rides, shows, camps and stay-away competitions. Some can even power household appliances, making them a lifeline in power outages on the yard and at home, too!

Portable power stations for horseboxes: the best Amazon Prime Day deals

With the help of the experts at our sister site, TechRadar, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals portable power stations for horseboxes. Our friends at TechRadar have put hundreds of portable devices through their paces to come up with a list of the best options out there. And we’ve sifted through these to bring you the best Amazon Prime Day deals for equestrians.