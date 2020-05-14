Shires Arma tail guard with detachable tail bag review

Shires Arma tail guard with detachable tail bag Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £17

Welcome to our group test of tail protectors. All of the tail guards and bags in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Shires Arma tail guard with detachable tail bag is made of neoprene and features a detachable pull-through tail bag. The tail guard features a rubberised inner lining and touch close fastenings to help keep it in place. Available in one size, in black.

First impressions

It looked well made and like it would offer good protection.

Overview of performance

It fitted very well and was a great length and shape. It offered good protection, but perhaps not as much padding as some of the others I tested. It was very easy to put on and take off, and kept the tails very clean. It washed well.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the simplicity in design, how well it fits and how easy it is to adjust. The tail bag is also great, but does have a split down the side, which resulted in one of the horses getting a stained tail while travelling — in an ideal world I would remove the split from the side of the tail bag and keep it all enclosed. Overall, this is good value for money and I would certainly use it again.