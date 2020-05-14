Bucas tail protector and bag review

Bucas tail protector and bag Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Bucas Price as reviewed: £15

Welcome to our group test of tail protection. All of the tail guards and bags in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Bucas tail protector and bag offers great protection for the horse’s tail — it features a padded wrap around the dock, with elasticated secure fastening around the tail. It includes a waterproof integrated tail bag to help keep your horse’s tail clean while travelling. Available in one size, in black or navy.

First impressions

I thought it looked robust, simple and easy to apply. It looked well made and like it would offer good protection, although I was slightly worried that the guard would not be long enough on the tail bone.

Overview of performance

It fitted well in general, although it’s quite short on the tailbone as I expected. It was a good shape but I wasn’t able to adjust the size very much. It was easy to put on and take off. It offered good protection and had a lovely fleecy lining, but I would have preferred the guard at the top to have been longer. It kept tails very clean and I really preferred having a shorter tail bag, as it created less mess around their hocks. It washed well.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the shorter style tail bag — it kept one of my particularly filthy greys very clean and his tail surprisingly white! If I could tweak the design I would lengthen the tail guard. I liked that it was a simple design that did the job, kept their tails out of the way and clean, while being great value for money.