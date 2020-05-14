LeMieux tail guard with bag review

LeMieux tail guard with bag Score 9/10 Performance: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £25

Welcome to our group test of tail protectors. All of the tail guards and bags in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The LeMieux tail guard with bag is made of protective airprene with elasticated fastenings to get the most secure grip. It can be used with or without the detachable waterproof bag. It is ideal for keeping tails smart and clean while travelling. Available in one size, in black, brown or navy.

First impressions

It looked nice and breathable, had a slimline, close-contact fit. It also had a tail bag, which was great.

Overview of performance

It fitted well and was a very good shape — it fitted very neatly and was a smooth, streamlined fit. In general it offered good protection and the tail guard kept their tails very neat and tidy — my only criticism was that it didn’t go as far down the tail bone as others I tested had. It was very good quality and had plenty of adjustment available in the straps. It washed very well and stayed looking new.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how neat it kept their tails, alongside offering very good protection. The slightly shorter tail bag kept their tails up and out of the way of their legs, which was great if they were particularly messy while travelling. If I was being fussy I would make the tail guard marginally longer at the top. I would definitely buy this again and would recommend it — it’s an excellent product that offers great protection and kept tails very clean.