Hy padded tail guard review

Hy padded tail guard Score 10/10 Performance: 8/10

Fit: 10/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £6

Welcome to our group test of tail protectors. All of the tail guards and bags in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

The Hy padded tail guard is generously padded tail guard made of ripstop, easy to clean fabric. It feature a series of strong touch-tape fastenings for a secure, snug and comfortable fit whilst travelling. Available in one size, in navy.

First impressions

It looked very well cushioned and like it would offer good protection, although I was worried that it may slip down.

Overview of performance

The guard fitted well and was a good shape, but was bulkier than the others in test. It was very well padded and cushioned. The elastic on the straps was ample and enabled a good, secure fitting for all shapes and sizes, plus it was easy to take on and off. This tail guard did not include a tail bag — if it did, it would have certainly received full performance marks if it kept the tail clean — but it did keep the top part of the tail clean and protected. The tail guard washed well every time and stayed looking new.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how cushioned and padded it was and that, despite this, it never slipped or moved while being worn. It’s very well made, is extremely good value for money and offers a no fuss, basic level of protection. It’s a shame a tail bag isn’t included in the design, but for the bargain price of the guard, you can’t go wrong.