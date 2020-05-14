Eskadron tail guard review

Eskadron tail guard Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Eskadron Price as reviewed: £19

Welcome to our group test of tail protectors. All of the tail guards and bags in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Eskadron tail guard is made from 5.5mm-thick neoprene with a fleece lining to protect the horse during transport of to keep the tail bound. There is an unlined neoprene section at the bottom to ensure the tail guard doesn’t slip. Available in one size, in black.

First impressions

It looked very well made and like it would offer good protection, although the Velcro straps didn’t appear that long.

Overview of performance

It fitted well, but there wasn’t much room to adjust the size. It was well-shaped and long enough to cover the top and bottom of the tail bone, offering good protection. It was easy to take on and off, but the Velcro is very strong. The top of the tail was well kept, but as there was no tail bag, the tail got dirty very easily. It washed well.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked the length of the tail guard as it covered the tail bone from top to bottom — it offered great protection at the top of the tail and it laid flat with minimal interference. If a tail bag was included with it, it would have been even better — but if you only want a tail guard then this is a good choice, despite being quite expensive.