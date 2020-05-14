Woof Wear tail guard review

Woof Wear tail guard Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Woof Wear Price as reviewed: £20

Welcome to our group test of tail protectors. All of the tail guards and bags in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Woof Wear tail guard is made from soft, flexible neoprene and designed to protect from above top of the tail right to the end of the dock. This tail guard provides a good fit without sagging while also being comfortable for the horse. Available in one size, in black or navy.

First impressions

This tail guard looked straightforward, adjustable, slim and breathable — very positive.

Overview of performance

It fitted very well and the straps were a really good length, meaning there were no restrictions to adjusting the fit. It was also long enough to cover and protect both the top and bottom of the tail bone properly. It offered good protection and was made of a lightweight and breathable material. It kept the top half of the tail clean — a matching tail bag is sold separately (£7), which made the item become quite expensive in comparison to the others I tested. It washed well.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked the fit, shape and style of the guard, but it would have been so much better if the tail bag was included in the price and as part of the same product. I think there are good alternatives at a similar price point that include a removable bag, but if you only want a very well-fitting tail guard (without the bag), then this is one of the best I tested, in terms of size, fit and protection.