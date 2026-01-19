



If you’re in the market for a new rug for your horse for the first time, the sheer range of different rug types can be quite baffling. It’s likely that at some point in your horse’s life you’ll need most types for one reason or another, so here’s an explainer of horse rugs, including the pros and cons of each to help you work out which type of rug you need.

Unfortunately it’s not as simple as finding the right size, then picking out a fun colour and pattern – instead, there are rugs that warm your horse up, cool your horse down, help your horse dry faster, and protect your horse from the sun – and more besides.

Some rugs can be called sheets – fly sheets, rain sheets, summer sheets – and these are usually thin and lightweight, but they are still very much a type of rug. In the US, rugs are called blankets – and this guide includes all types of rugs, blankets and sheets.

Types of horse rugs

Turnout rugs

Turnout rugs keep horses warm and dry by protecting him from the harsher elements – rain, cold, wind or snow. They are available in different weights (similar to different duvet togs) to offer varying levels of warmth.

The weight each horse requires will vary as horses feel the cold at different rates, but our horse rug temperature guide should help you work out what weight you need when.

Rain sheets – the lightest option and have 0g of fill

Lightweight turnout rugs – designed for warmer weather and are usually 0-150g fill

Medium-weight turnout rugs – usually 200-250g

Heavyweight horse rugs – upwards of 300g fill and needed in the coldest weather

It’s advisable to have a range of weights so that you can adjust in relation to the temperature. Some rugs come with an outer layer and have liner that can be clipped in and out to change the fill.

Modern turnout rugs are made of technical waterproof outer fabric, which means you need to take care if washing horse rugs at home, so as not to compromise the water-repellent properties. Most rug companies will tell you the waterproof rating of the fabric – for example, 10,000mm – and the higher the rating, the more waterproof and breathable it will be.

Turnout rugs are rated in denier – 600D or 1,680D, for example. The higher the denier the count, the more durable the rug should be.

Turnouts are available with a range of neck attachments or built-in neck covers to keep your horse warm – and clean. And they usually fasten at the chest, the belly and hindlegs, plus under the neck if there is one. There are a range of fastening options, and you will usually pay more for easy-to-use and adjustable options.

Stable rugs

Horses that are clipped or spend much of their day in the stable – and are therefore unable to generate their own body heat by moving around – will benefit from one of the best stable rugs when the weather turns cold. Turnout rugs can also be worn in the stable – and if you have a horse that like to lay in dirty bedding they are arguably easier to clean.

Stable rugs are much lighter, and padded or quilted for warmth. They are not waterproof, so not suitable for outdoor use, however on a very cold day, they can be used underneath a waterproof turnout rug.

Like the turnouts, they come in various weights according to the level of warmth your horse needs. They are also available with or without neck covers.

Fleeces

Fleeces are usually a single fleece layer, rather than quilted like a classic stable rug. They are versatile rugs and can be used as coolers or for travel (although there are more technical options for each of these scenarios) and for keeping horses clean. They also make a good layer underneath a turnout or stable rug.

Stable sheets

Stable sheets are a thin cotton rug, designed for keeping the horse clean in the stable or a layer of warmth on cool nights when it’s not cold enough for a thicker rug.

Like fleeces, they are not waterproof, but can be used for layering underneath. Many owners use them before going to a show in addition to a stable hood to keep their horse shiny, clean and dust-free.



Cooler rugs

Cooler rugs are used primarily after exercise to prevent the horse from cooling down too fast, which can be bad for the muscles. They are made from a breathable fabric to allow sweat and moisture to escape so that the horse can dry off naturally.



Travel rugs

Travel rugs are similar to cooler rugs, with simple fastenings – and often double up as a show rug. They are lightweight and highly breathable to ensure horses don’t get too hot while traveling. Many owners will use a cooler rug as a travel rug and vice versa.

Some horses do not need a rug for travel, especially if they have a full coat, but for others they are an essential part of a horse’s travel kit.



Fly rugs

The best fly rugs protect horses from being bitten and irritated by flies and midges in the summer months. They are lightweight and breathable, designed for hot weather. They can also offer UV protection to prevent your horse’s coat being bleached in the sun.

You can also opt for a waterproof fly rug, which has a waterproof topline, or a ride-on fly rug, which will protect your horse from flies while you’re riding.

Fly rugs usually offer more coverage than a turnout rug in order to give the highest levels of protection. Some have belly flaps and larger tail flaps, and most have necks, some of which reach past the ears.

Fly rugs are usually light in colour to reflect heat away, while others are patterned, which helps to prevent flies landing.

Sweet itch rugs

The best sweet itch rugs have an even greater level of coverage and protection, preventing midges from landing on and biting your horse. Sweet itch occurs in horses and ponies that are sensitive to the irritants in midge saliva, and so need sweet itch rugs are designed with greater protection in mind.

These rugs usually offer even more coverage than a fly rug, such as a tail wrap under the flap, and some are designed to be more like a close-fitting suit. The material is usually closer woven, too.



Summer sheets

As the name suggests, summer sheets can also be worn in the field during the summer, and their main function is to protect your horse from the sun’s UV rays. They’re not suitable at other times of the year as they’re not waterproof.

Summer sheets offer similar coverage to a fly rug, but block a higher proportion of UV so are really useful if your horse suffers from photosensitivity, is at high risk of sunburn, or you want to protect the coat from bleaching.

Summer sheets are less common than they once were as fly rugs have become much more technical, meaning they offer increasing UV protection while remaining lightweight, which keeps your horse cool.

Exercise sheets

Exercise sheets cover the horse’s back and hindquarters, and are designed to keep these big muscle groups warm and dry while exercising in cold or wet weather. They are breathable, designed to wick away moisture, and allow a decent range of movement so as not to inhibit the exercising horse.

They are available in different thicknesses for different times of year – waterproof exercise sheets are also available, as are hi-vis exercise sheets with reflective strips for hacking.

Walker rugs are designed with light exercise in mind, but fasten under the belly and at the front. However they are cut away at the shoulder to allow freedom of movement.

Therapy rugs

Therapy rugs have a similar design to cooler rugs, but have additional features that are designed to offer therapeutic benefits. Some have magnets, while others are made with ceramic fabrics or have massaging sections.

They’re designed to be used by horse owners to help their horses recover faster, usually by increasing circulation.

How many rugs does a horse need?

This is a source of much debate. Some say a horse’s natural coat is sufficient given a good outdoor shelter in winter, and fly spray in summer. Many horses will have more rugs than their owners have jackets.

It varies hugely on the type of horse, whether he is clipped and what type of clip, their age, whether he lives in or out, available shelter, the climate…the list goes on. However, charities and vets warn that over-rugging can be a welfare problem.

That said, leaving their horse turned out with his full natural coat all winter long is impractical for most riders, so we need to rug appropriately. Some owners will easily have up to 14 rugs for one horse, while others manage with just one or two turnouts. For those who do rug up in the field, it is certainly handy to have a range of weights to use according to the temperature.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.