



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you’re riding or leading out on the road, hi viz for horses is just as important as hi viz for riders. It’s so important to make sure you and your horse are visible to other road users as without specialist hi viz clothing you can be left invisible in a variety of conditions. Every extra second that you can give another road user to realise your presence and slow down, makes you that bit safer – it’s all about reducing the risk and hi viz for horses will help do just that.

There are plenty of options when it comes to choosing what hi viz to put on your horse. Hi viz exercise sheets are popular, but you can also use breastplates, boots, leg wraps, saddle pads, fly veils and bridle attachments.

Best hi viz for horses

Hi viz exercise sheets

WeatherBeeta reflective wrap around exercise sheet

Colours: Silver/black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £79.99 |

This reflective exercise sheet from Weatherbeeta is a showerproof, breathable and sits around the saddle. It has touch-tape closures at the wither and around the chest allow for easy put on and take off, and is complete with tail flap and tail cord.

View now at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Shires Equi-Flector waterproof exercise sheet

Colours: Yellow, pink or orange | Sizes: 48–60in | RRP: £52.99 |

Ideal for cold weather exercising, this waterproof exercise sheet is lined with warm fleece. It fits around the saddle or over the riders legs, and features reflective strips, tail flap, girth guides, touch close fastening and fillet string.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Equisafety Polite mesh quarter rug

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: Extra-small pony – extra-full | RRP: From £44.99 |

This lightweight mesh rug from Equisafety is designed to keep your horse cool – the bright colours also help to reflect the sun’s rays. It has two adjustable attachment clips as well as Velcro girth attachments and a fillet string.

View now at equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Harrison Howard Focal Max Super Hi Vis exercise sheet

Colours: Silver | Sizes: M or L | RRP: £29.99 |

This waterproof and breathable exercise sheet has a silky lining to prevent rubbing and attaches to the girth straps. The silver material offers great visibility when lit.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Shires Equi-Flector mesh exercise sheet

Colours: Yellow or orange | Sizes: 48–60in | RRP: £22.99 |

This lightweight, breathable exercise sheet from Shires features reflective strips either side at the rear and on the tail flap. It fits around the saddle and is secured with a touch-close fastening at the wither and via girth guides, retaining straps and fillet string.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com, rideawaystore.com or viovet.co.uk

Hy Silva Flash exercise sheet

Colours: Silver/black | Sizes: 4ft6in – 5ft | RRP: £49.99 |

This waterproof exercise sheet creates a dazzling white glow when subjected to light, creating optimum visibility. With front touch tape fastenings to secure around your saddle, it is cut away to allow your leg to sit close to the horse and has a fillet string to secure the back.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Equisafety Mercury wraparound rug

Colours: Yellow, pink or orange | Sizes: XS show pony – extra-full | RRP: £84.99 |

Using technically advanced reflective, soft-touch fabric, this Equisafety rug is lightweight, breathable and 100% waterproof with taped seams. The fabric is not rip-stop so is susceptible to brambles, barbed wire or tree branches, but it is highly reflective. It has an adjustable, removable neck band, tail guard, leg straps and girth vent.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com, elandlodge.com or viovet.co.uk

Hy Reflector exercise sheet

Colours: Yellow, pink or orange | Sizes: 4ft6in – 5ft | RRP: £41.99 |

This fleece-lined exercise sheet is complete with a tail flap to ensure excellent visibility from behind. It has reflective piping around the edges and a double reflective strip on both sides and across the tail flap. It is cut away to fit snugly around the saddle, shaped around the front to enable the rider’s leg to sit close to the horse’s side and fastened with touch tape around the front of the saddle. Also available as a mesh exercise sheet.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Harrison Howard Focal Max exercise sheet

Colours: Fluorescent green, navy, black, blue, red, pink or purple | Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £24.99 |

Available in a wide range of colours – some offering more visibility than others – with highly reflective strips on each side, this exercise sheet has a fleece stay-put lining. It attached to the girth straps with touch-tape fastenings and has a fillet string at the back.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Whitaker Sydney reflective exercise sheet

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £45 |

Described as ideal for cold and dark conditions, this waterproof and fleece-lined exercise sheet from Whitaker has a reflective panel along back, full reflective tail cover and removable chest strap in full reflective print. It features Velcro fastenings across the withers and girth straps to keep the rug in place.

View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Yaris Core reflective exercise sheet

Colours: | Sizes: 4–5ft | RRP: £45 |

Ideal for winter hacking, this exercise sheet from Yaris Equestrian has been designed with safety and visibility in mind but without compromising on the practical benefits of a waterproof exercise sheet. Manufactured in the UK, it is made from tough and durable PU-coated waterproof polyester and is fully lined with warm anti-pill polar fleece. The cutaway design allows it to fit around the saddle while also allowing your legs to be in contact with the horse.

Thermatex Dayglo quarter rug

Colours: Orange, lime or yellow | Sizes: 4ft – 5ft5in | RRP: From £75.30 |

This wicking fabric also provides warmth when needed. The quarter rug from Thermatex fits the majority of saddles, including monoflaps and longer straps can be provided if required. It is also fully machine washable.

Hi viz boots and leg wraps

Shires Equi-Flector wraps

Colours: Pink, orange or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £11.50 for a pair |

These leg wraps with reflective strips are fleece lined and held in place with adjustable touch tape fastenings. They can also be worn on a rider’s arm.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, gooutdoors.co.uk, naylors.com or elandlodge.com

Hy Silva Flash reflective leg band

Colours: Reflective silver | Sizes: Pony or cob/horse | RRP: £10.50 for a pair |

Fully adjustable with twin touch-tape closures, these leg bands from Hy fit neatly over your horse’s boots or directly onto the leg. The mesh lining increases airflow, while the silver reflective material provides a white glow when subjected to lights for maximum visibility.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Shires Equi-Flector overreach boots

Colours: Pink, orange or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £13.99 for a pair |

Made of shock-absorbing neoprene, these boots are both reflective and protective. They have reflective prints and are secured with double-sided touch close fastenings.

View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Equisafety Charlotte Dujardin multi-coloured leg wraps

Colours: Pink/orange, pink/yellow, yellow/green or yellow/orange | Sizes: Pony or horse | RRP: £18.99 for a pair |

These multi-coloured waterproof leg boots are lightly quilted and can be worn over brushing boots or on the leg. They feature two extra-wide adjustable Velcro straps.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Mark Todd Pro Technik reflective overreach boots Colours: Yellow | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £29.99 | These sturdy boots from Mark Todd are soft inside, designed to be non-turn and feature easy touch-tape fastenings. Matching brushing boots and fetlock boots available. View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Golly Galoshes high viz gaiters

Colours: Pink, yellow or orange | Sizes: Pony, cob or horse | RRP: £25 |

If you’ve already got a favourite pair of protective boots and don’t want to buy new high-vis ones, these breathable and waterproof gaiters from Golly Galoshes could be another option. They can be worn comfortably over your existing horse boots or exercise bandages and help prevent the legs and boots getting soggy, muddy, sandy, dusty or gritty. Also useful for covering medical bandages in the stable or field.



Hi viz breastplates and bridle attachments

Shires Equi-Flector bridle bands

Colours: Pink, yellow or orange | Sizes: One size | RRP: £9.99 for a pair |

These bright bands with reflective strips can be used on straps, reins and browbands.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Masta hi viz bridle covers

Colours: Orange or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £16.49 for a set |

This set includes two large and two small covers that are quick and easy to fit with touch-tape fastenings. They can be used on the reins, noseband, browband or cheekpieces and have reflective strips for added visibility.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Equisafety reflective neck band

Colours: Pink, orange, yellow or blue/white | Sizes: One size | RRP: £21.99 |

Neck bands give offer extra visibility to horses with a high head carriage that could obscure their rider’s hi-viz jacket. It fits horses from 14hh – 17.2hh, is wipe clean and fully adjustable with touch tape fastenings under the chest.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Ruggles hi-viz adjustable breastplate

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £12.50 |

Made from a bright yellow waterproof fabric with reflective panels, this breastplate has an adjustable neck strap and a girth loop.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Salute Equestrian Click & Connect hi-viz neck strap ultimate set

Colours: Orange or reflective silver | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £99.95 |

While not the largest area of hi-vis, if you ride with a neck strap, why not make it a hi-vis one? This neck strap connects to the saddle or breastplate to avoid risk of your horse catching his leg in a loose strap.

View now at amazon.co.uk



Hi viz saddle pads

Weatherbeeta Reflective Prime All Purpose saddle pad

Colours: Silver/pink or silver/yellow | Sizes: Pony or full | RRP: £59.99 |

This Weatherbeeta saddle pad is made of a durable cotton fabric with a wicking lining that helps to keep your horse cool, dry and comfortable. It is is highly reflective and features a breathable mesh spine for extra airflow and high-wither design to allow for extra clearance. A non-reflective version of this Weatherbeeta saddle pad scored 10/10 and awarded Horse & Hound Approved status when reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Shires Equi-Flector saddle pad

Colours: Orange/silver, pink/silver or yellow/silver | Sizes: 15–16.5in or 17–18in | RRP: £43.99 |

Made from reflective fabric with high visibility trims, this saddle pad has a wicking lining that reduces the risk of rubbing and increase comfort. It is machine washable, has a contoured shape for good clearance, girth guides and guards, and touch close retaining straps.

SXC reflective high rise silicone saddle pad

Colours: Orange or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £44.99 |

This bright saddle pad from SXC with reflective binging has a breathable lining to draw away moisture and a high-rise cut to allow freedom around the withers. The silicone print provides grip to keep the saddle in place so there is no need for extra bulky straps.



Other hi viz accessories for horses

Shires Equi-Flector fly veil

Colours: Orange, pink or yellow | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £10.50 |

Designed to fit neatly under a bridle, the stretch ears of this fly veil have fleece padding around the ear hole seams for comfort.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or naylors.com

Equisafety Charlotte Dujardin multi-coloured ear bonnet

Colours: Pink/yellow, pink/orange or yellow/green | Sizes: Pony or horse | RRP: £14.99 |

With two colours, this ear bonnet adds extra visibility as well as keeping out the flies.

View now at equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Equisafety LED tail guard

Colours: Pink or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £29.99 |

This neoprene tail guard has flashing LEDs to add extra visibility. It is rechargeable via USB and adjustable with Velcro.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Shires Equi-Flector tail strap

Colours: Orange, pink or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £5.25 |

For added rear visibility on the road, this reflective tail strap is held in place with a rubberised elastic strap and touch close fastenings.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or naylors.com

Hy Reflector tail guard

Colours: Pink, orange or yellow | Sizes: One size | RRP: £7.50 |

With a fleece underside to keep the dock protected, this tail guard features silver reflective tape and reflective Hy detailing. It is secured with two touch-tape fastenings.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Hy tail band

Colours: Pink, orange, yellow or silver | Sizes: One size | RRP: £7.99 |

This simple, easy-to-fit tail band provides visibility from behind.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

V-Bandz Combi Brite tassel tailguard

Colours: Yellow/orange | Sizes: One size | RRP: £8.99 |

This lightweight tassel from V-Bandz is attached with a silicone-coated wide elastic that prevents slipping. The tassels are 45cm long to provide added visibility from behind when you’re not using an exercise sheet.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.