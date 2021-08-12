



High visibility or “hi viz” for horse riders is absolutely essential for any equestrian that leaves the confines of the arena. When you’re riding on the road, it’s so important to make sure you’re visible to other road users as without specialist hi viz clothing you can be left invisible in a variety of conditions.

Every extra second that you can give another road user to spot you and slow down, makes you that bit safer – it’s all about reducing the risk. Even when you’re not on the road, hi viz can still help others – such as dog walkers and cyclists – realise your presence sooner.

It’s best to wear hi viz clothing yourself, but there are also many options of hi viz for horses – for example, a hi viz exercise sheet, breastplate, boots or leg wraps – and a combination of the two is recommended. As a rider you can choose between hi viz jackets, waistcoats, headbands, hat silks or gloves – in reality, the brighter you can make yourself, the better.

There are a lot of basic hi viz options, such as hi viz waistcoats, but even many of the hi viz waistcoats with horse-related prints on aren’t necessarily designed to be the most functional in the saddle. Many equestrian brands, however, have taken on the challenge of designing functional, technical and stylish hi viz for horse riders, and such jackets have useful additions, such as pockets – so are usually worth the extra money.

Here’s a selection of the best hi viz for horse riders – we’ve rounded up jackets first or you can jump down for a few rider accessories…

Equisafety Charlotte Dujardin multicoloured mesh hi-vis waistcoat

Colours: Pink/orange, pink/yellow or yellow/orange | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: £39.99 |

Designed in two colours to stand out against many changing colours of seasons and day light, this mesh waistcoat is fully adjustable at the back so that it can be worn with summer or winter clothing and has two large zipped pockets.

View now at naylors.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hy Silva Flash two-tone reflective gilet

Colours: Reflective silver/pink | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £50.99 |

The incredibly reflective outer shell creates a dazzling white glow when a light is shone at it, while the splash of pink adds a bit of fun and extra visibility. Made using an ultra-light, wind resistant material, this jacket is breathable and protects you from elements, plus the stretch panels down both sides allows movement and encourages moisture and excess heat to disperse.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

View now at viovet.co.uk

Shires Equi-Flector safety vest

Colours: Yellow | Sizes: 3XS–XL | RRP: £11.99 |

Easy to wear, this vest gives you visibility when riding on the road or in low light. It features an inside pocket, reflective strips, zip fastening and a printed back.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gooutdoors.co.uk

V-Bandz Combi Brite adjustable mesh waistcoat

Colours: Yellow/pink or orange/yellow | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: From £25.99 |

This waistcoat has two tabs at the back that make it adjustable, so you can fit it over whatever you are wearing on that day. It has a large zip pocket on the front and a centre zip. You can also add “Please pass wide and slow” wording on the back.

View at v-bandz.co.uk

WeatherBeeta reflective heavy padded waterproof jacket

Colours: Pink or yellow | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £81.99 |

This 100% waterproof and breathable reflective hi-vis jacket has a fully lined, quilted inner with polyester padding for extra warmth. It also features a two-way zip and storm flap, with hand zip pockets and fleece-lined inner collar. The back hem has snaps vents that make this jacket ideal for riding, along with Velcro tab closures on cuffs a for snug fit and inner knit cuffs with thumbholes for extra coverage. Also available in child sizes.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Whitaker Sydney reflective gilet

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £65 |

If you’re looking for something less bright, but just as visible, this gilet incorporates light-reflecting fabric as part of the camouflage print. It is waterproof with a fleece lining and solid black side panels for a slimming effect. It also has two side pockets, one chest pocket, an elastic waist and elastic arm holes and a fleece-lined collar. Also available as a jacket.

More info at johnwhitaker.com

View now at viovet.co.uk



Hi viz accessories for horse riders

Harry Hall Lockton riding gloves

Colours: Pink or yellow | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: £18.59 |

Providing both visibility and grip, these gloves are made with a material that reflects only direct light, which is furthered by reflective strips. The gloves feature a soft, PU rubberised palm fabric and added ring finger and thumb reinforcement.

View now at equus.co.uk

Hy Silva Flash reflective hat band

Colours: Reflective silver | Sizes: One size | RRP: £7.99 |

This elasticated hat band fits neatly around any riding hat to easily increase your visibilty. The silver reflective material provides a bright white glow when subjected to lights.

View now at viovet.co.uk

WeatherBeeta reflective harness

Colours: Pink or yellow | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: From £20.50 |

This lightweight harness is easily folded for hand carry or storing away. It features a zipped pocket at front to fit your phone and other valuables, as well as a reflective tape design on front and back, plus side waist Velcro tabs for easy adjustability. Also available in children’s sizes.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Do horse riders have to wear hi viz?

There is no law in the UK that requires horse riders to wear hi viz clothing – or put it on their horse. However, it’s in the best interests of all riders that they do – both on and off road – as it gives others advanced warning of their presence.

