



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The nights are drawing in. As much as most of us would prefer not to have to walk our dogs in the dark, when the daylight hours are minimal it’s usually essential. Walking on the road at nighttime is ill-advised but sometimes necessary, making it imperative that both you and your dog can be easily seen by other road-users. And even if you’re lucky enough to be able to walk exclusively off road, if you want to let your dog off the lead, it’s sensible to equip him with one of the best high vis dog coats on the market – so that you can see him when you shine your torch around the black field! Even for daytime walks, wintry weather often means poor visibility whatever the time of day, so fluoro is your friend.

People have different requirements when it comes to hi vis dog coats. For some, the primary need is visibility, while for others they also need to be waterproof dog coat, warm, have a harness hole and so on. As they will be used while the dog is out walking, you’ll need to make sure you get a great fit, so that the dog is not restricted in any way. Some brands specialise in particular breeds, such as greyhounds or dachshunds, that require a different fit to standard.

Best high vis dog coats

Proviz Sports Reflective Waterproof Dog Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colour: Silver | RRP: £29.99 |

You have probably seen cyclists and runners lighting up the road in bright white reflective vests, which have expanded into the canine market. These excellent dog coats look grey in daylight, but when the fabric picks up an external light source, such as car headlights or a torch, they prove astonishingly reflective. The “Reflect360” material is made of millions of tiny, highly reflective glass beads. It is exceptionally bright when it’s reflecting that you squint when you look at it!

This lightweight coat is also 100% waterproof, and there is an integrated harness hole.

Proviz also offers a coat which combines high-vis fabric with a strip of Reflect360, for those that want a mix of fluorescent fabric and reflective material. This is ideal for low-light situations such as dawn and dusk.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, provizsports.com or decathlon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or provizsports.com

Ruffwear Lumenglow High-Vis Jacket

Sizes: XXS–XL | Colour: Orange/yellow, red/blue or grey | RRP: £59.95 |

This is a stylish high-vis reflective jacket designed for low light conditions. It’s available in three colours, with the Blaze Orange the brightest fabric. There are reflective panels running along the side of the dog, which illuminate when under bright light such as headlamps.

The outer shell is water- and abrasion-resistant, and it has an integrated harness hole and sturdy buckles (handy if you have a dog who enjoys rooting around in undergrowth). It is an athletic fit and lightweight, so it doesn’t restrict your dog’s adventures. You can layer up if needed underneath in cold weather.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or wiggle.com

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Reflective Dog Coat

Sizes: 12 sizes from 25–80cm | Colour: Silver | RRP: £47.99 |

Another reflective coat that illuminates dazzlingly under bright light. The large range of coat sizes means it’s easy to find the perfect fit for your active dog to be able to move without restriction.

The coat is not only highly reflective but also showerproof, and features a 210T nylon lining and 220g of warm polyfill, so ideal for those cold nights and early mornings.

It has a stretch gusset and arched legs for freedom of movement, as well as contoured back shapes around the tail, to allow for happy wagging!

WeatherBeeta also offer a standard fluorescent coat, in yellow or orange.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Ancol Muddy Paws All Weather Stormguard Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colour: Yellow | RRP: From £18.29 |

This cosy fleece-lined coat comes in six colours, all with reflective piping, but if it’s high-visibility you’re after, then the fluorescent yellow version is the one for you.

With its fleecy lining and waterproof outer, it’s a great coat for those who want a bit of warmth as well as the reflective qualities. It has elasticated neck and leg straps for a snug fit, as well as a harness hole.

Good value for money.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

My Furry Friend Dog Safety Vest

Sizes: XS–XL | Colour: Yellow or orange | RRP: £16.50 |

A simple, lightweight coat designed for safety and visibility. The main material is high-vis and reflective, and there is also a highly reflective trim.

This is a no-frills coat which does a great job on the safety front. It does not have a harness hole. The sizing comes up small, but the straps mean that you can adjust easily.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Cosipet Safety Coat

Sizes: 10 sizes from 20–76cm | Colour: Yellow | RRP: From £11 |

This high-visibility dog coat is very good value. It is fluorescent with wide reflective strips on the dogs quarters for added visibility.

Velcro chest and tummy straps make it adjustable, and the choice of 10 sizes mean you should find something to fit most dogs.

This is marketed as waterproof, but lightweight, so if you’re looking for something toasty warm, you’d need to layer a thicker coat underneath so the “cosi” name is slightly misleading.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

