A selection of booties to protect your dog’s paws against frost, flints and burning tarmac





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Dogs’ paw pads are extraordinary. They are made up of an incredible system of muscles, tissue, ligaments, tendons, collagen and keratin, and have multiple functions. They act as shock absorbers, thus protecting their joints, as well as the toes and feet from being ripped up. And although it’s widely believed that dogs don’t perspire, they do in fact sweat from their paw pads. However, rather than acting as a cooling mechanism, this is to produce pheromones for doggy communication. Pretty miraculous! But these wonderful assets need looking after. While the pads can protect your dog’s feet on rugged terrain, extreme heat or cold can be damaging. There are times when it is best to find appropriate shoes for dogs.

On a daily basis, regular walks, or inside the home, your dog is unlikely to need to wear shoes. However, if your dog has suffered an injury to his paw, or the weather is icy cold, or the pavement burning hot, doggy boots are the answer. Most shoes work for either climactic extreme, so you can double up for both seasons. Certain breeds also have particularly sensitive paws, and may be more prone to injury.

What are the best shoes for dogs?

Qumy Dog Shoes

Sizes: 6 sizes from 1.7×2.2in–2.6x3in | Colour: Black, blue, leopard, pink, purple or red | Number of boots in set: 4 | RRP: From £21.99 |

The boots have a rugged anti-slip sole to provide stability and traction, protect against sharp thorns or flints and hot pavements. They are also handy in sub-zero temperatures, preventing frostbite.

They are easy to take on and off, with a wide split seam opening, and two adjustable, reflective straps. Tighten the straps as much as possible to keep these booties in place. This is a sturdy set of boots that generally fit extremely well.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Ruffwear Polar Trex Dog Boots

Sizes: 8 sizes from 38–83mm | Colours: Blue, black, red or green | Number of boots in set: 2 or 4 | RRP: From £68.95 |

This highly technical set of warm and insulating dog boots gives great protection in extreme cold weather – especially useful in the snow! They give enhanced protection against snow, ice, and even ski edges inadvertently slicing into the dog’s foot, as they have a pullover stretch gaiter with zipper to keep the paw fully enclosed.

They have a Vibram Icetrek sole to give optimum traction on frozen surfaces, and they are both waterproof and windproof.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or alpinetrek.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.co.uk

Bark Brite All Weather Neoprene Paw Protector Boots

Sizes: S–XXL | Colours: Black or multicolour | Number of boots in set: 4 | RRP: From £36 |

These neoprene boots mould around your dog’s paw shape. They are water-resistant, puncture-proof and help your dog grip on slippery surfaces, with a non-skid soft sole.

The have two reflective straps for easy adjustment, and are easy to put on thanks to a 3.5in slit at the back of the boot.

These come up slightly on the large size, so err on the smaller fit so that the boot does not rotate.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Pawz Natural Rubber Dog Boots

Sizes: Tiny, XX-S, X-S, S, M, L, XL | Colour: Varies according to size – lime green, yellow, orange, red, blue, purple or green | Number of boots in set: 12 | RRP: From £9.99 |

Reusable, rubber, waterproof boots to protect your dog’s paws. They provide a natural feeling because they mould around your dog’s foot, a bit like a tough balloon, and so do not need any straps. Made of 100% biodegradable natural rubber.

These boots cater size-wise for all dogs from a teacup poodle to a Great Dane. They do come up on the small size, however, and they are tricky to get on if too tight, so best to go up a size.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Avvrel Dog Boots

Sizes: S–XXL | Colour: Black | Number of boots in set: 4 | RRP: £16.99 |

The upper part of these boots are waterproof and breathable, to keep paws dry and clean. However, they are not designed to be submerged in water.

The soles are skid-proof, made of rubber and PVC. This is really helpful to stop dogs slipping and getting injured. The boots are nicely flexible and not too cumbersome, while giving plenty of protection.

They have a wide split seam opening, which makes it really easy to get the dog’s paw in, and are fastened with two adjustable and reflective straps, which stay in place securely.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Don’t cut to the quick: how to clip your pooch’s nails safely Nail it! The best clippers to keep your dog’s claws in perfect shape Ready for the heatwave? How to keep your dog cool in summer The best waterproof dog coats to keep your dog cosy and dry whatever the weather Simply delicious: the best natural dog treats Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.