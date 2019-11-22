Being visible on the road is non-negotiable, so finding the best hi-vis jacket is key to a safe ride. Visibility is undoubtedly the most important factor when it comes to working out which one is for you, and you can choose from fluorescent and reflective options. Fluorescent (traditional hi-vis) clothing is better used when higher levels of UV light are present — in the daytime — whereas reflective materials direct almost all of the light falling on the fabric back towards the light source, which allows more visibility in lower lit conditions. However, they only increase visibility range when aligned with the source of light — for example, from a driver’s point of view, directly behind his headlights. A combination of the two materials would be ideal for a range of situations, but everyone has a preference. One bonus of reflective material is that it can be worn off the yard without drawing attention. Other contributing factors include the comfort and style of your jacket, so don’t forget to consider whether you are looking for something to wear as a waterproof over other layers in the winter, or something that’s more fitted and lightweight for the summer.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best hi-vis jackets 2019

RRP £139

“I love that it stands really well in the rain, and that you can wear it on and off the yard. It’s not bright, but it reflects really well on the road. It was also flattering, which was an added bonus.”

9/10

RRP £53.99

“This jacket definitely serves its purpose to make you highly visible! It fits well and is great for both rainy and windy weather and it can be worn in most temperatures with or without a jumper.”

8/10

RRP £70

“This jacket came up quite large. However, it was very comfortable, the fleece was cosy and the coat keeps you warm and dry. I felt like I could be seen and it was bright enough without being too much.”

8/10

RRP £99

“This jacket fitted perfectly. It was comfortable and good for most weathers as it wasn’t too warm, but kept the wind and light rain off.”

7/10

Meet the product tester

Tamsin Addison is a Irish international grade V para dressage rider. Previously a successful event rider, Tamsin overcame bone cancer at the age of 21 and became the first person in the world to regrow the humerus bone in her upper arm. She then switched to para dressage and, alongside riding and training, runs a very smart livery and rehabilitation yard in Buckinghamshire.

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

