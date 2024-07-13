‘We made it happen’: horse community works together to regain off-road riding





Riders are urged to work with the authorities to regain access to off-road routes, as recent cases show the difference this can make.

Gates obstructing a restricted byway in North Yorkshire have been removed, and a broken bridge in Buckinghamshire has been repaired and reopened, allowing riders access to safe areas again.

The British Horse Society (BHS), with support of the Ramblers, Byways and Bridleways Trust and Open Spaces Society, secured the removal of two pairs of large gates in Stanwick St John.

The route is open to walkers, cyclists, riders and carriage drivers but the gates had been put up without authorisation, “giving the public the clear impression the byway was private”, the BHS said.

A spokesperson for the charity told H&H the BHS had been working with local authorities, calling for the gates’ removal. After the council agreed the byway was obstructed, Yorkshire magistrates ordered the council to secure their removal by 3 July, which has now been done.

BHS director of access Mark Weston told H&H: “The council’s removal of these gates demonstrates that people must not erect gates across the highway unless they are authorised by the council to do so. Not only do such gates block the public’s right of passage, but they are also intimidating and make public paths appear to be privatised.

“The BHS is grateful to the Ramblers, Open Spaces Society, and Byways and Bridleways Trust for their support in bringing these proceedings. Together, it is important we protect the public’s rights to use and enjoy public paths.”

The bridge, over Padbury Brook in Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire, had been unusable for months.

Sarah Vousden, who has lived in the area and been riding over the bridge for years, told H&H one of the planks rotted through in December.

“Within three quarters of a mile there’s about 100 horses, and many of us reported it to the council,” she said. “They put up a notice in January saying it would be repaired within 21 days.”

Sarah said the bridleway is important for riders, especially with high levels of HS2 and East West Rail construction traffic in the surrounding area.

“We’ve been forced onto the roads, to put up with heavy traffic, and because of the lorries, the camber is pretty uninviting too,” she said. “We put up with it in winter but thought we really need to take action now.”

A fellow livery suggested action on a WhatsApp group and within a week, the “protest ride” was organised for 1 July. With support from councillor Frank Mahon, eight horses and riders went through the village on the Monday morning, in a “controlled and marshalled” group.

“Funnily enough, by the time of the ride, the council had contractors on site,” Sarah said. “It could be coincidental but I suspect it was because of our action. I’ve since hacked down there and they’ve done a good job. The equestrian community worked together and made it happen.”

A Buckinghamshire Council spokesperson told H&H: “We’re pleased to confirm this bridge has now reopened so we hope this is welcome news for local riders; we very much recognise the importance of equestrian access. Unfortunately, we had had to close this bridge as there was significant decay in the wooden decking, and it had become dangerous to use.

“Repairs were delayed as the site became subject to flooding, but we were able to carry out the works when the land dried out. We thank users of this route for their patience while the bridge was out of action.”

Mr Weston added that keeping horses and riders safe is a “key priority” for the BHS.

“We encourage all equestrians to contact their local authorities and report any problems they’ve encountered,” he said. “By working together, we can ensure our off-road routes can be enjoyed by future generations.”

