‘Ensuring everyone gets home safe’: tanker driver wins award after riders share footage of his driving – which will help train others





A tanker driver who passed two horses and riders in exemplary fashion has won a driver safety award from his company – and footage of the incident will help train other drivers.

Thomas Wilkinson was given one of United Utilities’ first driver safety awards late last year, as a result of his consideration for the equestrians, one of whom captured his actions on video and sent it to the company in gratitude.

A spokesperson for the company told H&H Thomas was en route to United Utilities’ treatment works in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, last autumn when he saw the riders ahead of him on a hill.

“With cars behind him, he carefully moved over to prevent anyone from overtaking and startling the horses,” the spokesperson said. “He stopped at the top of the hill, waited for the riders to navigate a bend, and only proceeded when they signalled it was safe.

“One of the horse riders captured Thomas’s considerate driving on a body camera and shared the footage with his team at UU. The story reached CEO Louise Beardmore, who personally called Thomas to thank him.”

Thomas said he grew up in a horsey family; his sister and cousin ride so he knows how important it is to pass them safely.

“Everyone’s a vulnerable road user – from pedestrians to cyclists, horse riders and other drivers so you have to be careful,” he said.

“For me, safe driving always about being aware of your surroundings and keeping your eyes on the road. Whether you’re driving a car, a tanker like me or even riding a bike, you need to stay focused. Taking your eyes off the road for half a second can lead to something going wrong.

“It was a lovely conversation [with Louise] and a real surprise to get a call from our CEO. I’m also grateful to the riders for writing in and sharing the video – it meant a lot.”

Road safety week

Thomas won United Utilities’ driver safety award for his region during Road Safety Week in November.

Ms Beardmore said: “Safe driving doesn’t just stop at our site or our treatment works. Every journey we make is part of our commitment to protect our people, the public, and the communities we serve.

“It was great to see the effort Thomas took to ensure his driving remained safe and courteous to the horse riders by slowing down, giving space, taking extra time to protect them and their horses. He showed great respect and it was a pleasure to thank him personally for doing a fantastic job.

“We are passionate about creating a safer workplace and ensuring everyone gets home safe and well every day. That’s why last year we rolled out our ‘United for Road Safety Awareness’ training for everyone here at United Utilities – helping us all play our part in keeping each other safe.”

