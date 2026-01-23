A momentous month for equestrian road safety as Government pledges to consider horses again





It has been a “momentous month for equestrian road safety”, as the Government committed to considering a formal debate on the issue, the day after it was being discussed in parliament.

MPs from across the political spectrum called for better measures to protect horses, riders and carriage drivers, in a Westminster Hall debate on 14 January. The following day, Norfolk MP James Wild brought the matter up in the House of Commons.

Mr Wild said he was speaking “on behalf of constituents across northwest Norfolk” who had contacted him to raise concerns; he “highlighted challenges faced by riders who feel increasingly frightened and unsafe due to dangerous and aggressive driving on rural roads”.

“Last year, 1,600 people were killed on our roads. May we have a debate on the Government’s road safety strategy and toughening driving offence sentences, including steps to protect horses and riders such as my constituent Emma, and many others in northwest Norfolk and across the country, who feel increasingly frightened and unsafe due to dangerous and abusive driving on our rural roads?”

The Government’s national road safety strategy was published this month, and the British Horse Society (BHS), and many of the MPs who spoke last week, said that although they welcome it, it could go much further to protect equestrians and horses.

In response to Mr Wild, Sir Alan Campbell, leader of the House of Commons, said: “It is really important that the Government have brought forward a road safety strategy, which is the first in over a decade. We have an ambition to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by almost two thirds by 2035.

“I will consider his request for a debate on these matters, because road safety has been raised by many hon members in business questions over the last few weeks and months.”

As well as working for another equestrian road safety debate, Mr Wild is supporting Newbury MP Lee Dillon’s Road Traffic (Horse and Rider Safety) Bill, which would set clear rules on safe distances and speeds when passing horses, “strengthen driver education to ensure equestrian safety is at the heart of learning to drive, and include equestrian safety in driving theory tests”. This bill was due to have its second reading on 16 January but the house was not sitting so it has been adjourned to 27 February.

BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox told H&H: “What a momentous month it has been for equestrian road safety.

“The support from MP James Wild is brilliant and this pledge from the Government promises to be another exciting step towards real change. It signifies that the work we’re doing collectively, as an equine community, is making a difference and that’s something I’m incredibly proud of.

“Of course, none of it would be possible without the support of MPs like James Wild and Lee Dillon. We’ll continue to work closely with both MPs to help push this debate forward and, should it go ahead, make sure as many other MPs as possible register questions related to protecting all of us and our horses.”

