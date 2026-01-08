Concern as horses and riders ‘largely overlooked’ in new national road safety strategy





Concerns have been raised about the fact equestrians “remain largely overlooked” in the Government’s new national road safety strategy.

The Department for Transport (DfT) released its first new road safety strategy for over a decade yesterday (7 January), promising that it would save “thousands of lives”, and that it shows the Government is “listening and leading”.

The document does include “horse riders” with other vulnerable road users in some places, but not all, and there is no specific mention of their safety. The latest British Horse Society (BHS) statistics show 18,683 road incidents involving horses were reported between November 2010 and the end of 2024, causing 47 human and 697 equine deaths, and 1,782 human and 1,625 equine injuries.

“It’s encouraging to see that this strategy represents an initial step towards a more structured, government-led approach to safety,” BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox told H&H.

“However, while equestrians are mentioned, they do remain largely overlooked. We know that horses and riders are among the most vulnerable road users, with a high risk of serious or fatal injuries, yet they’re not included in the targeted measures for vulnerable groups. For example, new vehicle safety technologies include emergency braking systems for cyclists and pedestrians, but do not consider horses.

“The document reinforces the need for there to be greater recognition of the horse-rider partnership when defining vulnerable road users. In equestrian-related collisions, the horse and rider are inseparable in terms of both risk and outcome.”

Mr Hiscox said it is a positive that the hierarchy of road users, as included in the updated Highway Code, is referenced in the strategy.

“But we can’t forget that awareness of this concept remains limited outside the road safety profession,” he said. “Surveys carried out by our team indicate that only around 10% of drivers are aware of the 2022 Highway Code changes. This simply must change if we’re going to see a real difference to equestrian safety.

“We continue to work closely with the DfT and hope that, in the near future, we can encourage even greater considerations for the equine community.”

Driver behaviour

Lawyer Charlotte Dowson, associate in the complex injury team at Bolt Burdon Kemp agreed it is good the strategy recognises that equestrians and horses are vulnerable road users, and the importance of improving driver behaviour and awareness.

“The reference to the hierarchy of road users and engagement with representative organisations are also positive steps,” she told H&H.

“However, while equestrians are mentioned, they remain largely absent from the strategy’s targeted measures. Collisions involving horses frequently result in severe or catastrophic outcomes, riders sustaining life-changing injuries and horses often having to be euthanised at the scene. These incidents also pose serious risks to drivers and passengers.

“The horse-rider partnership is inseparable in terms of risk and outcome, yet this reality is not adequately reflected in vehicle safety technology, driver education or enforcement. Without clearer, more explicit consideration of equestrians within practical safety measures, there is a real risk that this long recognised road safety issue will continue to be insufficiently addressed.”

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy that devastates families and communities. For too long, progress on road safety has stalled. This strategy marks a turning point.

“We are taking decisive action to make our roads safer for everyone, from new drivers taking their first lessons to older motorists wanting to maintain their independence. The measures we are announcing today will save thousands of lives over the coming decade.”

A Westminster Hall debate on equestrian road safety has been secured for 14 January.

