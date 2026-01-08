‘Don’t underestimate your impact’: riders urged to act as MPs set to debate equestrian road safety





Equestrians are urged not to underestimate the power they can have to make change, as MPs prepare to discuss horse and rider road safety in parliament.

Newbury MP Lee Dillon has secured a debate in Westminster Hall next Wednesday (14 January), and he and the British Horse Society (BHS) are urging riders to contact their MPs to ask them to attend.

H&H reported on Mr Dillon’s ongoing campaign to improve horse and rider road safety, working with the BHS, the British Horseracing Authority and Project EDWARD, representatives of which are to attend the debate. Mr Dillon has submitted an early day motion and a presentation bill to parliament, both seeking to improve safety. The presentation bill is due to have its second reading in parliament on 16 January.

“The debate aims to raise awareness of near-misses, serious injuries and fatalities, and to explore practical steps to improve safety for this vulnerable group,” Mr Dillon said.

“Horses and riders remain some of the most vulnerable road users, and incidents on rural roads can have life-changing consequences. This debate is a chance for MPs to come together, raise awareness, and push for practical, common-sense measures to protect riders and horses. It is not about blaming drivers; it’s about making our roads safer for everyone.”

The debate comes a week after the Government released its new national road safety strategy, which does mention horses and riders among vulnerable road users, although concerns have been raised about the lack of reference to equestrians in some areas. A spokesperson for Mr Dillon said the strategy’s release “provides a timely opportunity to highlight practical measures to protect riders and horses and build cross-party support”.

Making a difference

Mr Dillon told H&H that if riders contact their MPs to ask them to attend the debate, it will make a difference.

“Don’t underestimate the impact you can have as an individual,” he said. “Contact your MP and tell them what you’re seeing on the roads. Real stories from real people are what drive change in parliament.

“This debate is happening because riders, drivers, and local communities spoke up, and the more voices we hear, the stronger the case for safer roads becomes.”

The BHS is also asking equestrians to ask their MPs to attend and has created a template letter and email on its website, ahead of a “momentous week for equestrian safety”.

BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox told H&H: “Together, we can amplify riders’ voices and raise awareness of the serious injuries and fatalities our horses face every day. But we can’t do this without the help of the equestrian community.

“That’s why we’re asking equestrians to write to their local MP, urging them to attend the parliamentary debate on 14 January. The more MPs hear from us, the greater the chance that we’ll see promising change towards protecting horses, riders and carriage drivers.”

