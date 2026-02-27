‘It’s not about glitz and glamour, but the care provided’: national federation rewarding stables that put horse wellbeing first





German yards and stables that act as “role models” by putting horse wellbeing at the forefront away from rather than “glitz and glamour” are being rewarded by the country’s national federation.

The federation has opened entries for its annual stable of the year competition, recognising businesses that show “exemplary horse husbandry practices” – judged by a panel of vets and equine welfare experts.

“Horses spend the majority of their lives in their living environment, which has a decisive influence on their wellbeing. The competition highlights stables that take this responsibility seriously,” said a German federation spokesperson.

“We are looking for role models for species-appropriate horse husbandry. It’s not about glitz and glamour, but about the actual care provided. Not about perfection, but about responsibility. Whether it’s a free-range stable or paddock boxes, what matters is not the building’s design, but the daily care provided.”

In the first stage of the competition stables apply online and present their concepts. In round two, they submit photos and a virtual yard tour video. Those who make it through to the final stage are visited by the judging panel.

The panel is looking for businesses that “demonstrate in their daily practice what it truly means for species-appropriate horse husbandry: exercise, social interaction, light and fresh air”, as well as innovative concepts and ideas that prioritise horse welfare.

In 2025 two winners were crowned; Gstach’s Lindehof – which provided at least 10 hours of daily turnout and exercise, had well thought out herd management, highly professional staff, consistent health management and safe horse-friendly construction.

The other winner was Gut Schmuttermühle, recognised for its husbandry, spacious boxes, well-designed infrastructure and “competence and experience combined with loving care”.

Winners are crowned at the Al-shiraaa Bundeschampionate (25-30 August) – and those who have taken part and made it to the second stage receive feedback on their husbandry practices.

