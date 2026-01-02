‘Take feedback from your horse’: experts highlight the risks of minimal turnout and unsuitable diets after ‘unhappy’ horse’s recovery





An equine rehabilitation charity is calling for owners to be aware of the “growing impact of modern management” on horse wellbeing, after a “weak, unhappy” horse was returned to full health.

Moorcroft, in West Sussex, is highlighting the risks of practices such as intermittent feeding, diets high in grain, minimal turnout and long-term medication, which can increase the chance of gastric ulcers developing.

The charity has been involved in the rehab of an eight-year-old Connemara, who arrived in June with severe ulcers.

“He has since undergone a marked transformation and is now back jumping, moving with a longer and easier stride on the flat, and feeling much more comfortable to ride,” a Moorcroft spokesperson said.

“The charity believes the ulcers and their associated pain and behavioural issues could have been avoided, or at least significantly reduced, with practices and care that work more closely with a horse’s natural digestive and grazing patterns. These can include increased turnout, more opportunities to forage and ensuring horses are fed before they exercise.”

Moorcroft CEO Mary Frances said some horses with ulcers show very few signs.

“But many, like this pony, make it clear they’re unhappy,” she said. “He arrived weak, lame and with a tight, sore back linked to low-grade pain in both hocks and stifles.

“This is an issue easily missed because it affects both sides equally. He was worryingly stiff and inactive for an eight-year-old, more like an older horse.”

Working with the charity’s vet, physiotherapist and specialist team, Moorcroft staff developed a rehab programme that included long-reining, physiotherapy and injecting platelet-rich plasma in to his hocks and stifles to address his minor joint pain.

“Ulcers are driven by stress and persistent pain, which disrupt normal gastric function,” Mary said. “They do not heal until the underlying pain is addressed.

“We’re delighted the pony’s latest test shows he is now ulcer-free; his journey highlights what compassion, dedication, and expertise can achieve. We’re thrilled he can now look forward to a healthier, happier and far more comfortable life. It truly feels like the perfect Christmas gift for the entire team and a wonderful way to end the year!”

Moorcroft is urging owners to help decrease horses’ risk of developing ulcers by prioritising a high-fibre diet and maximising turnout, with companions, to allow them to graze and relax.

“Ensure correct shoeing or trimming by qualified professionals,” the spokesperson added. “It’s crucial the correct angle of pastern to foot is maintained to establish and maintain soundness at all times.

“Keep work sessions short, calm and empathetic, avoiding force or pressure. Ride with empathy and respect. Take feedback from your horse and he or she will thrive.”

