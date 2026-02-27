



A new mounted police unit has been helping spread important safety advice to drivers on how to pass horses on the road.

West Midlands Police’s mounted section – re-established December after a 26-year break – has had a “busy first two months” across the region. The force’s four horses have helped search for missing children in Walsall, carried out anti-drug dealing patrols in Sandwell, targeted illegal e-bike riders in Birmingham, patrolled Wolverhampton city centre, protected football fans in Coventry and more.

The unit has also supported local crime reduction initiatives and other police forces with operations in their area, generating income to help fund the horses.

Sergeant Alex Hadley of the mounted unit said “people’s response to us has been phenomenal” said sergeant Alex Hadley from the West Midlands mounted unit.

“They’ve been so happy to see the horses and to speak to our officers who’ve been explaining the ways in which we’ll be using the horses in their area,” he said.

The section has also been “reminding hundreds of motorists” what to do when they see horses on the road.

“This includes sharing safety advice with the region’s bus companies along with council gritters and bin lorry drivers,” said sergeant Hadley.

“From speaking to hundreds of drivers, it’s clear that many motorists have never seen horses on the road, so are unsure how to respond correctly.”

He added that the aim is to “engage and educate drivers first”.

“But we will always enforce the law when safety is compromised. That can be public safety or the safety of our horses and riders,” said sergeant Hadley.

“We’re thankful to those who are following the rules and doing everything they can to prevent injuries. This includes bus drivers and council staff.”

A spokesperson for the force added that mounted unit officers have the same powers and equipment as officers on foot or in cars.

“This includes personal protective equipment, incapacitant spray, bodyworn video for recording evidence and radios for tracking their location and co-ordinating their response to an incident,” he said.

British Horse Society director of safety Alan Hiscox said while the society appreciates those who follow the Highway Code guidance, “there is still significant work to be done” to ensure the safety of all road users.

“Alongside working with key stakeholders such as the new West Midlands mounted unit, which is playing a very positive role in improving safety and understanding around horses on the road, we also encourage anyone involved in or witnessing an incident to record it via the Horse i app. This helps us to build a clear picture to drive positive change,” he said.

