Horse’s death a ‘heartbreaking reminder’: parliament road safety campaign is just the start, riders promised





A new parliament campaign to keep horses and riders safe on the road is just the start, its creator has promised, as he aims to keep the issue “firmly on the national agenda”.

Liberal Democrat Newbury MP Lee Dillon has submitted an early day motion (EDM) calling for acknowledgement of horses’ role in society, concern over the number of road incidents involving them and greater awareness of changes to The Highway Code.

It “calls on the Government to work with the equine sector, local authorities and road safety bodies to improve public awareness, enforce safe driving practices and protect horses and riders on UK roads”.

EDMs are a way MPs can highlight issues and submit them for debate. Mr Dillon’s, which has been supported by MPs from other parties as well as his own, was put forward after he was involved in the British Horse Society (BHS) and Project EDWARD (Every Day Without a Road Death) awareness ride from Lambourn to Windsor.

One inspiration for the ride was the death of young racehorse Knockalla on the roads last year.

“I’ve been proud to support this important campaign to improve road safety for horses and their riders,” Mr Dillon told H&H. “For many in our rural communities, riding isn’t just a hobby, it’s part of daily life, of our local economy and of our heritage. Every rider, on a quiet lane or a busy road, should be able to feel safe.

“Lambourn, as the Valley of the Racehorse, is at the heart of this issue. Horses are an essential part of life here, supporting jobs, tourism and the wider rural economy. Protecting them, and the people who ride them, has to be a priority. The tragic loss of Knockalla brought this into sharp focus. It was a heartbreaking reminder of what’s at stake when road safety isn’t taken seriously.”

Passion and dedication

Mr Dillon said the ride highlighted the issue’s importance, and that it is thanks to equestrians’ “passion and dedication” that it has reached parliament.

“I wanted to give them a national platform to push for change, because the more awareness we raise, the more lives we can protect,” he said. “I hope this campaign helps maintain momentum, encourages the Government to back better road safety measures, delivers more education for drivers and leads to stronger enforcement where needed.

“This is just the start – I’ll continue to push for a further debate and will keep working with campaigners, riders and organisations to keep this issue firmly on the national agenda. Ultimately, this is about making our roads safer for everyone – drivers, riders and horses.”

Windsor MP Jack Rankin, one of the motion’s supporters, told H&H equestrianism “runs through the veins” of his constituency.

“For this to continue to thrive, we must ensure horses and their riders are safe when navigating our roads,” he said. “I am therefore very pleased to back calls to promote awareness of the logical changes to The Highway Code, which aim to reduce the danger from vehicles.

“Locally, the team from Project EDWARD are doing incredible work and I was so pleased to support their ride from Lambourn to Windsor, which generated significant coverage, raising awareness far and wide. I look forward to meeting the BHS to discuss the campaign and what more we can do.”

Well supported

BHS safety director Alan Hiscox told H&H the team is very pleased the motion recognises horses’ safety and has been well supported.

“Incidents persist on our roads every day; far too many horses’ lives continue to be lost,” he said. “Many road users are still unaware of The Highway Code guidance for passing horses.

“This motion is a great step towards changing this and hopefully will lead to greater awareness of how to pass horses safely, as well as why this is so important. It’s also testament to how essential it is to come together to evidence that equestrians still aren’t safe on our roads. It was wonderful to see our community do just this in May, with the awareness ride.

“We’re very proud to have been part of it and to have Lee Dillon support the ride, joining us at Lambourn and showing such interest in equestrian safety on the roads.”

Project EDWARD founder James Luckhurst added that the campaign also welcomes the motion.

“This confirms the level and breadth of support we have in ensuring the safety of equestrians on our roads,” he told H&H.

