‘British equestrians deserve better’: MP takes horse road safety campaign to parliament





A new proposal to parliament to improve equestrian road safety is part of an ongoing campaign to keep the issue on the Government’s agenda.

Newbury MP Lee Dillon introduced his presentation bill on 15 September. The bill would set our speed and distance rules for passing horses in vehicles, make equestrian road safety part of the driving theory test and ensure awareness of horses is taught in driver education.

Mr Dillon has already introduced an early day motion (EDM) on the same topic, backed by other MPs (news, 19 June), and he told H&H this is part of his overall campaign, first prompted by the death of racehorse Knockalla on the roads in his constituency last year. He then supported the British Horse Society (BHS) and Project EDWARD (Every Day Without a Road Death) on their awareness ride from Lambourn to Windsor last year.

“Horses and riders are part of the fabric of life here in West Berkshire, but too often our roads are unsafe for them,” he said. “The tragedy in Lambourn is a heartbreaking reminder of how high the stakes are.

“I’ve heard directly from riders, trainers and equestrian groups that education and consistency are key. Too many drivers simply don’t know the rules – and that lack of awareness is costing lives.”

Mr Dillon explained that MPs have different ways to raise issues. An EDM can be backed by colleagues so the Government can see support, and presentation and private members’ bills can be put forward.

“In reality, a presentation bill is unlikely to become law, but what’s really important is that it puts it on the parliamentary agenda and keeps the pressure on,” he said. “I’ve got the second reading of that bill on 17 October, so if they get through the other private members’ bills, then there would be a chance for my bill to be debated, and potentially voted on.

Listening to concerns

“Knockalla was killed last September, then there was the ride to Royal Windsor. From that, we were thinking what we could do. We did the EDM, then listening to people like the British Horseracing Authority about their concerns, in regards to people just not following the Highway Code.

“Even though it got changed in 2022, last year, 80 horses were injured, 58 killed; those changes haven’t achieved results. We see more riders on the road because they have less safe space to ride, so that’s what it’s about.”

Mr Dillon said his changes would mean drivers “must” pass horses safely, rather than “should”, and he cited the fact horses have not been specified in the Government’s forthcoming national road safety strategy.

“I would ask your readers to email their MPs, asking them to support the EDM, number 1234, and get behind this presentation bill; and the roads minister, Lilian Greenwood, asking her to put this in the road safety strategy.

“This bill is about putting equestrian safety firmly on the agenda in Westminster. It’s about clear rules, better driver education and protecting both riders and horses. Government must act, because British equestrian life deserves better.”

Significant step

BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox told H&H he thinks this is a “very significant step”, and he is delighted the awareness ride is having an impact, as was the intention.

“We’re very grateful for Lee Dillon’s support and think this bill is a big step,” he said. “As he says, it’s about keeping the issue firmly on the national agenda. He says it’s about amplifying riders’ voices, and we need all the help we can get with that.”

Mr Hiscox is also keeping the pressure on, speaking at the UK Road Offender Education roads policing conference and similar events this autumn.

“This support really gives us more gravitas and it all fits with our aim of reducing the number of horses killed and injured on our roads. I’m a terrier; always biting at people’s heels, and that’s how we got the Highway Code changes on passing horses. I’ll keep fighting as I’m passionate about what we’re doing to help horses.”

James Luckhurst, founder of Project EDWARD, told H&H: “We are delighted to see Lee Dillon’s support progress from the awareness ride in May to the presentation of this bill in parliament. Our mission is to champion best practice in road safety and if this bill contributes to protecting horses and riders on our roads, it will represent a significant step forward for equestrian safety nationwide.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now