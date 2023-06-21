



If your horse is prone to sweet itch or particularly sensitive to flies – and even the best fly sprays aren’t cutting it – and it’s making your riding time miserable, you need to get your hands on a fly rug that you can ride in. Well, enter our round-up of the best ride-on fly rugs, which offer UV protection, too. For maximum protection, you could also team it with one of the best fly fringes or fly masks.

The best ride-on fly rugs will offer your horse additional protection, without getting in his way or making him hot. After all, riding is hard work as it is. As with traditional fly rugs, there are a few different designs when it comes to ride-on fly rugs – some have detachable necks, while others have some level of belly protection. It’s important to weigh up what’s most important to you when it comes to protecting your horse from flies. Some are hi-vis, too, which makes them great for hacking in.

Best ride-on fly rugs

Bucas Buzz-Off Riding Fly Sheet

Colours: Navy/silver or zebra

Sizes: S–XL (5ft6in – 6ft9in)

RRP: From £90

This lightweight mesh, two-part riding rug has a detachable neck piece. The hood protects the neck, chest and shoulders, and features an elastic brow-band to help keep the rug in position up the neck. It attaches with touch-tape to the body at the withers and in front of the saddle.

The body part covers the back, sides and tail. There is a cut away section for the saddle and a touch-tape fastening at the wither for easy removal.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Gallop Mesh Hi Viz Ride On Detachable Neck Fly Rug Colours: Yellow

Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft

RRP: £44.99 This hi-vis rug is made of a lightweight breathable mesh to offer fly protection during summer hacks, but doubles up as a winter exercise sheets with reflective taping for darker rides. It has a cut-away saddle area, nylon-lined chest and neck cover, elasticated detachable leg straps and large tail flap. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk HKM Exercise Detachable Neck Fly Rug Colours: Navy, red or aqua

Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft3in

RRP: £37 Available in a wide range of sizes, this ride-on fly rug has a detachable and Velcro-adjustable neck cover that also has a Velcro bridle attachment to prevent slipping. It has a cut-away saddle area and tail guard for added protection. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk