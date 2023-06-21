If your horse is prone to sweet itch or particularly sensitive to flies – and even the best fly sprays aren’t cutting it – and it’s making your riding time miserable, you need to get your hands on a fly rug that you can ride in. Well, enter our round-up of the best ride-on fly rugs, which offer UV protection, too. For maximum protection, you could also team it with one of the best fly fringes or fly masks.
The best ride-on fly rugs will offer your horse additional protection, without getting in his way or making him hot. After all, riding is hard work as it is. As with traditional fly rugs, there are a few different designs when it comes to ride-on fly rugs – some have detachable necks, while others have some level of belly protection. It’s important to weigh up what’s most important to you when it comes to protecting your horse from flies. Some are hi-vis, too, which makes them great for hacking in.
Best ride-on fly rugs
Bucas Buzz-Off Riding Fly Sheet
Colours: Navy/silver or zebra
Sizes: S–XL (5ft6in – 6ft9in)
RRP: From £90
This lightweight mesh, two-part riding rug has a detachable neck piece. The hood protects the neck, chest and shoulders, and features an elastic brow-band to help keep the rug in position up the neck. It attaches with touch-tape to the body at the withers and in front of the saddle.
The body part covers the back, sides and tail. There is a cut away section for the saddle and a touch-tape fastening at the wither for easy removal.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
Gallop Mesh Hi Viz Ride On Detachable Neck Fly Rug
Colours: Yellow
Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft
RRP: £44.99
This hi-vis rug is made of a lightweight breathable mesh to offer fly protection during summer hacks, but doubles up as a winter exercise sheets with reflective taping for darker rides. It has a cut-away saddle area, nylon-lined chest and neck cover, elasticated detachable leg straps and large tail flap.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
HKM Exercise Detachable Neck Fly Rug
Colours: Navy, red or aqua
Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft3in
RRP: £37
Available in a wide range of sizes, this ride-on fly rug has a detachable and Velcro-adjustable neck cover that also has a Velcro bridle attachment to prevent slipping. It has a cut-away saddle area and tail guard for added protection.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk
Horseware Amigo Flyrider
Colours: Yellow
Sizes: S–XL (5ft6in – 7ft3in)
RRP: £82.95
This hi-vis fly rug is contoured to fit around your saddle without interfering with your leg aid positioning. It covers your horse from top to tail in a UV protective breathable fabric, with easy-to-use Velcro closures for a secure fit. It has a detachable hood that also has an integrated loop attaches to the bridle. The rug also features a generous tail flap as well as reflective safety strips and trim throughout.
In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com
Rhinegold Ride-On Fly Rug
Colours: White
Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft
RRP: £29.90
This breathable mesh ride-on fly rug is a slightly different design to most others with a cut-away shoulder and cross-over surcingles.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
Busse Fringe Exercise Combo Ride-On Fly Rug
Colours: Navy
Sizes: 5ft3in – 7ft3in
RRP: £57
This wrap-around ride-on fly rug is trimmed with a long fringe to add an extra level of insect defence. The neck is not detachable, but has Velcro closures and can be rolled back and fastened if not needed. It also has Velcro loops for attaching to the bridle.
The rug has a cut-out for the saddle and is cutaway at the sides to allow for clear leg aids. It fastens at the chest with lightweight plastic snap buckles.
In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk
Gee Tac Riding Fly Rug
Colours: Blue
Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in
RRP: £28.95
This ride-on rug can also be used as a normal field fly rug. It connects straight to the top of the bridle to keep the neck high, while the belly panel helps to keep the rug stable. It has a deep design, elasticated straps and a cotton-lined neck.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
