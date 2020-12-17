Swish Equestrian lightweight turnout review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Swish Equestrian lightweight turnout with detachable neck Score 8/10 Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Swish Equestrian Price as reviewed: £76.99

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Swish Equestrian lightweight turnout with detachable neck

The Swish Equestrian lightweight turnout can be used with or without the detachable neck cover. It has a 1200D ripstop outer and 50g of filling. This rug has reflective strips on the front, rear and tail flap. It has large shoulder gussets, cross surcingles, a tail flap and removable/elasticated leg straps. Fully waterproof and breathable. It is designed to sit higher on the neck/shoulders to prevent the rug from slipping back and rubbing, we have had fantastic feedback about this design. This rug also comes with a handy storage bag.

Colours: Purple, royal blue or pink

Sizes: 4ft9in – 7ft6in

First impressions

I really liked the colour of this rug and it looked well put together.

Overview of performance

Overall the rug felt of good quality – the seams were well stitched and it felt robust. The fastenings were also of good quality and very secure. We didn’t see any evidence of the rug slipping back on the horse who wore it.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

We particularly liked the reflective strips as we used this rug most during changing seasons – we found that they were helpful for locating horses in the field as the nights close in and dusk gets earlier.