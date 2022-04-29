



Swish Nylon Fly Cool Rug Score 8/10 Pros Generous cut is ideal for horses of a larger build

Very lightweight

Neck is removable Cons Material was a bit stiff at first Manufacturer: Swish Equestrian Price as reviewed: £79.99

Swish Nylon Fly Cool Rug

My first impressions of this Swish fly rug was that it was very lightweight. There are a number of useful design features that made this rug look like it would be a really useful addition to my horse’s wardrobe. The material looked like it would be quite robust and the cut of the 6ft6in version was on the generous side. If you have a lightweight horse, then you might want to downside by 3in on their typical rug size.

The neck cover was longer than on other fly rugs I’ve tried, which meant it provided good cover all the way down the neck when my horse was grazing. The neck cover has three fastenings, each of which are double Velcro and the outer strap has a useful webbing tab to make it easier to grab. The neck cover is removable, and is attached to the rug by two wide double Velcro fastenings, providing extra versatility.

The front of the rug also has a double Velcro fastening, which I’ve only previously seen on more expensive brands, plus a pair of chunky but easy-to-open spring clips. There is a choice of two D ring positions to attach the clips to, giving some adjustability to the front of the rug, that would otherwise be missing. The rug has a faux fur wither pad and both the top of the neck and the shoulders are lined to reduce any chance of rubbing.

The rug has good depth, with a shoulder gusset on the side to enable free movement, and cross surcingles, which encourage the rug to wrap under the belly to offer some additional protection to this area. The cross surcingle clips are fitted with rubber bands to help stop them from accidentally coming undone. The tail flag is also generously sized, with an elasticated strap to pass the tail through and a webbing fillet string to help keep the rug in place. This rug is not fitted with rear leg straps.

On first wear, the rug was a little stiff. I’m hoping that the material will become more pliable with use so it will start to hang closer to my horse’s coat.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a good quality lightweight fly rug that is ideally suited to horses with a deep girth and a good length of neck.

Who tested this waterproof fly rug?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse who has put this rug to the test.

