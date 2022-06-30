



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Farnam Tri-Tec 14 Insecticide Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Ease of use: 10/10

Long lasting: 9/10 Pros Long lasting

A little goes a long way

Very powerful repelling effect

Handy sized bottle

Even, powerful sprayer Cons Contains strong chemicals that are not licensed for use on horses in the UK

More expensive than other brands Manufacturer: Farnam Price as reviewed: £39.95 for 946ml

Tri-Tec 14 fly spray

While the Tri-Tec 14 Insecticide from Farnam came in a small bottle, it certainly packs a punch when it comes to repelling flies and insects.

The water-based product is described as offering “up to 14 days protection from bothersome flies, horse flies, crab flies, midges, mosquitoes and any other flying pest in your horse’s environment.”

It was developed in the US and some sources describe it as the most “powerful and effective equine insecticide spray in the world”. It has been granted a British HSE (license 9215) confirming that it kills the flies that carry diseases such as West Nile Virus, Lyme Tick disease, mites and swamp fever.

Editor’s note: this product has been approved for use on animals in the US, but not in the UK where it is only approved for premise use around horses. Anyone choosing to use the spray in a manner that is not in line with the guidance on the bottle’s label, does so at their own risk.

The Tri-Tec 14 formula contains the synthetic pyrethroid cypermethrin, pyrethins — a type of pesticide — and strong polymers, which means it has a long-lasting effect and doesn’t need such regular reapplication, making it is a cost effective fly repellent, despite coming in a smaller bottle.

As I knew horse owners in the US have been using this product on their horses, I used it over five weeks on a Fell mare, Frankie, as well as her stable area. Frankie is stabled at night, turned out in the field during the day and hacked regularly.

The spray produced from the bottle was strong, powerful and even, so application was easy and it provided good coverage across the sponge; some fly sprays lack an effective sprayer meaning application isn’t even and patches can be left untreated, ultimately putting the horse at risk to bites.

Due to the strength of this spray, I made extra care to ensure it didn’t go anywhere near her head or on any scrapes she had on her body.

The spray smelt nice and had a pleasant aroma when it was applied to the horse.

When out hacking the spray did a good job of repelling flies and, likewise, when Frankie was returned from the field she didn’t have flies on her and was not irritated by them when out at grass.

The cost of a 946ml bottle is £39.95 (I had a 300ml bottle) meaning it is one of the most expensive sprays, but a little goes a long way, and the intensity of the powerful solution means a full bottle (300ml) would last me two to three months as it doesn’t need to be applied daily. I will note that I used this repellent in spring applying every three days or so. You need to reapply when your horse sweats heavily or you wash him off, so I perhaps more applications will be needed during summer when fly season is at its peak. I would think a larger bottle could last you for the whole summer.

I don’t believe this spray offers 14 days of protection if you were to apply this statement to use on a horse, but this is more likely to be possible on surfaces in the stable. However, I believe it is an effective spray that does last longer than most other repellents on the market. So while the product is more expensive, it does offer good value for money.

As well as advising not to apply directly onto animals, Farnam provided some handy instructions so you can use the product safely and effectively, including:

Do not empty into drains.

Do not touch treated surfaces until dry.

Do not contaminate foodstuffs, eating utensils or food contact surfaces.

The size of the bottle was handy for fitting inside a tack box and it could be neatly stored out of reach if you wanted to keep your bottle to yourself.

Verdict

A strong, effective fly and insect repellent that really packs a punch. It’s a more expensive option, but the strength means a little goes a very long way.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Who tested this flyspray?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She graduated from University of Leeds in 2016 and has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also like:

20 sprays to help keep the flies away Get rid of flies with these handy fly gels Absorbine UltraShield: ‘it really works and it lasts’ 10/10 £24.85 Score *Summer savings* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.