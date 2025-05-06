The best fly boots are an excellent way to provide your horse with an extra defence against irritating insects, especially if you’ve noticed your horse stomping in an effort to deter them. They are also great additional protection for horses who are prone to sunburn as many offer high levels of UV protection.
If you combine fly boots with one of the best fly rugs and best fly masks, plus a great fly spray that works, your horse will have the ultimate protection this summer.
We’ve rounded up a selection of fly boots with different styles, material and features to help you find the best fit for your horse.
Best fly boots for horses
Shires Arma Fly Boots
Colours: Black or teal
Sizes: Pony, cob or full
UV protection: 80%
RRP: £25.99 for four
Reasons to buy
- Great value
- Set of four
- High UV protection
Reasons to avoid
- Others offer more adjustability
Made with ventilated 3D fabric, these fly boots enhance airflow and reduce heat. Stiffened seams ensure they stay up and secure, while the lightweight design and fleecy edges keep your horse comfortable. These boots offer 80% UV protection against sunburn and bleaching. Sold as a set of four.
Premier Equine Pro-Tech Bug & Fly Boots
Colours: White
Sizes: S – XL
UV protection: 70%
RRP: £36 for pair
Reasons to buy
- Shock absorbing
- Secure fit
- Machine washable
Reasons to avoid
- Others styles offer more coverage
These fly boots are crafted from a 3D ducted sports mesh, promoting airflow to keep your horse’s legs cool and protected from flies in hot weather. Designed with a contoured fit, they are suitable for both front and hindlegs, and are sold in pairs.
LeMieux Arika Mesh Fly Boots
Colours: Stone or navy/grey
Sizes: Pony, cob or full
RRP: £29.95 for four
Reasons to buy
- Anti-bacterial bamboo lining
- Machine washable
- Set of four
Reasons to avoid
- If you are looking for boots with a rigid mesh
These lightweight, breathable 3D carbon mesh boots keep legs cool by promoting airflow. The flexible PVC boning helps to maintain their shape, and a darted fetlock ensures a close fit.
They have elasticated hook and loop tabs to provide a precise closure, and the soft, anti-bacterial bamboo lining helps prevent ticks and bot eggs, too. Sold as a set of four.
Horseware Fly Boots
Colours: Silver/navy or silver/grey
Sizes: Pony, cob or horse
RRP: £25.95 for pair
Reasons to buy
- Breathable
- Plenty of adjustment for close fit
Reasons to avoid
- Only sold in pairs
These ultra-light, breathable fly boots offer protection against both insects and UV rays. Made with a 3D polyester air mesh, they have soft fleece edging that ensures comfort and prevents flies from entering. They have a slim fit and four adjustable straps to keep the boots secure. Sold in pairs.
Felix Bühler Mesh Fly Protection Boots
Colours: Milkshake or mahogany
Sizes: Pony, cob or full
RRP: £34.90 for four
Reasons to buy
- Set of four
- Lightweight material
Reasons to avoid
- Other boots offer more UV protection
These lightweight, breathable mesh fly boots have fleece edging that prevents rubbing, and are fastened with four hook-and-loop tabs ensure a secure, adjustable fit. Made from 100% polyester. Sold as a set of four.
Horseware Rambo Tech-Fit Fly Boots
Colours: Silver
Sizes: Full or extra full
UV protection: 65%
RRP: From £68.95 for four
Reasons to buy
- UV protection
- Extended coverage
- Set of four
Reasons to avoid
- Limited size range
These advanced fly boots provide maximum comfort and protection from insects, as well as UV to prevent sunburn and skin damage. They are ideal for horses that need extra protection as their extended shape covers the knee and hock.
The boots feature a funnel-shaped top to deter insects. The upper material ensures airflow and strength, while the softer lower material provides a close, comfortable fit and maximum coverage. They have easy-to-use Velcro closures to ensure secure fitting. Sold as a set of four.
Cashel Crusader Fly Leg Guards
Colours: Grey
Sizes: XXS (mini/foal) – XL (draft)
RRP: £23.70 for pair
Reasons to buy
- Very large size range
- Secure Velcro closures
Reasons to avoid
- Sold in pairs
Made from the same durable mesh as Crusader fly masks, these leg guards have a snug fit, a plastic stay to prevent drooping, and soft vinyl trim to prevent burrs and seeds. Elastic in the Velcro closures ensures a secure and comfortable, customisable fit. Sold as a set of two.
How to choose the best fly boots for your horse
When selecting a pair of the best fly boots, consider the following:
Materials: Opt for breathable and durable options, such as mesh or lightweight synthetics. These materials will act as a barrier against flies while still allowing air circulation to keep your horse comfortable.
Fit: Ensure the boots fit comfortably around your horse’s lower leg, allowing for unrestricted movement. Look for features like soft linings to prevent chafing and an anatomical design for an improved fit. Adjustable closures are important for a secure fit without being too tight.
What are fly boots?
Horse fly boots are designed to protect horses from the persistence of flies and other biting insects. These boots generally cover the lower legs, including the pasterns and fetlock, resulting in less irritation in these sensitive areas.
Benefits of fly boots
Fly boots for horses offer essential protection against flies and other biting insects, increasing your horse’s comfort by reducing irritation from flies. For extra protection, look for fly boots that also offer UV protection.
