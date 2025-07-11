



At this time of year, I go through fly spray like it’s going out of fashion, so I’m always on the hunt for the best fly spray deals. If you’re like me, you’ll want to know you’re investing your money wisely.

Thankfully, our team regularly and comprehensively tests fly sprays. We are real horse owners and put all products we test well and truly through their paces. Therefore, you can rest assured that we have investigated these market-leading sprays in all conditions. The fly sprays (and other products) that perform the best are awarded H&H Approved status, putting them among the best money can buy.

We have a full guide to the best fly sprays for horses that we have tested, and have rounded up the best available discounts on these supreme sprays for you. If you’re in the market for a new spray, look no further than our H&H Approved list.

Fly spray deals: H&H Approved products