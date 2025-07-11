{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Low on fly spray? H&H’s top-rated picks are on sale right now – our testers loved these, and so will you

Bethany Stone Bethany Stone

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • At this time of year, I go through fly spray like it’s going out of fashion, so I’m always on the hunt for the best fly spray deals. If you’re like me, you’ll want to know you’re investing your money wisely.

    Thankfully, our team regularly and comprehensively tests fly sprays. We are real horse owners and put all products we test well and truly through their paces. Therefore, you can rest assured that we have investigated these market-leading sprays in all conditions. The fly sprays (and other products) that perform the best are awarded H&H Approved status, putting them among the best money can buy.

    We have a full guide to the best fly sprays for horses that we have tested, and have rounded up the best available discounts on these supreme sprays for you. If you’re in the market for a new spray, look no further than our H&H Approved list.

    Fly spray deals: H&H Approved products

    NAF Off DEET 750ml | 19% off at VioVet
    RRP £20.99 Now £17.10
    This H&H Approved spray was declared long-lasting and effective by our tester. The bottle is durable and recylable, and the tester found it to perform well out hacking.

    View Deal

    Absorbine Ultra Shield 946ml | 34% off at VioVet
    RRP £36.88 Now £24.25
    Our tester awarded his permethrin and pyrethrin spray 10/10, and rated it highly for its effectiveness and pleasant smell. It’s licensed for use on horses in the US, but not the UK, but it’s highly effective on surfaces.

    View Deal

    Farnam Tri-tec 15 946ml | Save 36% at Leslie Sutcliffe
    Viovet £51.89 Now £43
    This is another spray licensed for use on horses in the US, but not the UK. However, our tester awarded it H&H Approved status for its effectiveness on the yard. It can be harder to get hold of than some others, but it’s in stock here.

    View Deal

    Barrier Super Plus 500ml| 23% off at VioVet
    RRP £16.93 £12.99
    Our tester gave this spray H&H Approved status for its combined fly-repelling and coat-conditioning properties, plus it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

    View Deal

    Leovet Power Phaser 550ml| 10% off at VioVet
    RRP: £21.95 £19.95
    According to our tester, this spray is certified sweat proof. It’s effective, long-lasting and the bottle is made from recycled materials.

    View Deal

    Other high-performing fly sprays

    Carr Day & Martin Flygard Extra Strength 500ml | 23% off on VioVet
    RRP £17.95 £13.85
    Our tester liked this product’s durable bottle and effective coverage. It contains DEET, is effective in most conditions and is great value for money.

    View Deal

    You may also be interested in:

    You may like...