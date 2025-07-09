



I have no electric or Wi-Fi at my pony’s field, but thanks to a the Reolink Go PT Ultra camera and solar panel, I can keep an eye on him from the comfort of my sofa. It’s powered by a solar panel and uses a 4G SIM card to show live and recorded footage – and it’s currently 30% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Reolink Go PT Ultra + Solar Panel | 30% off at Amazon

Was £199.97 Now £139.98

This the camera I use. It’s an upgrade of the Go PT Plus (listed below) and for the extra £5 you get an excellent panning angle (355°), more tilt (140°) and an even better image (4K). It also auto-tracks, can send you alerts and uses two-way audio.

This deal includes a solar panel (which has provided enough power all year round for me), and all you need to get started is a SIM card (I opted for a cheap £6/month 5GB contract and this was plenty of data). View Deal

We’ve reviewed a couple of Reolink cameras at H&H, and we’ve awarded them H&H Approved status. That said, plenty of other camera brands enable surveillance without mains electric and Wi-Fi – and these are some of the best stable cameras I see recommended regularly on social media. They all have slightly different features, but the key thing is they can all be set up to work in remote fields and stables – and they’re all discounted for Prime Day (8–11 July).

Other Amazon Prime Day field camera deals

Xega 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera | 31% off at Amazon

Was £109.99 Now £75.99

This camera offers as much panning as my Reolink (355°) but much less tilt (90°, compared to 140°) so it does offer a slightly smaller field of view, but if this isn’t important to you it’s available at a much lower price point. View Deal

Reolink TrackMix LTE | 41% off at Amazon

Was £339.99 Now £199.99

This camera includes a SIM card with 100MB trial data. It has more auto-tracking and zoom features than the Go PT Ultra. I find them to be enough, but if you particularly value these features it’s a good option. View Deal