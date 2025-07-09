I have no electric or Wi-Fi at my pony’s field, but thanks to a the Reolink Go PT Ultra camera and solar panel, I can keep an eye on him from the comfort of my sofa. It’s powered by a solar panel and uses a 4G SIM card to show live and recorded footage – and it’s currently 30% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
Reolink Go PT Ultra + Solar Panel | 30% off at Amazon
Was £199.97 Now £139.98
This the camera I use. It’s an upgrade of the Go PT Plus (listed below) and for the extra £5 you get an excellent panning angle (355°), more tilt (140°) and an even better image (4K). It also auto-tracks, can send you alerts and uses two-way audio.
This deal includes a solar panel (which has provided enough power all year round for me), and all you need to get started is a SIM card (I opted for a cheap £6/month 5GB contract and this was plenty of data).
We’ve reviewed a couple of Reolink cameras at H&H, and we’ve awarded them H&H Approved status. That said, plenty of other camera brands enable surveillance without mains electric and Wi-Fi – and these are some of the best stable cameras I see recommended regularly on social media. They all have slightly different features, but the key thing is they can all be set up to work in remote fields and stables – and they’re all discounted for Prime Day (8–11 July).
Other Amazon Prime Day field camera deals
Reolink Go PT Plus + Solar Panel | 25% off at Amazon
Was £179.99 Now £134.99
We’ve tested this camera and rated it H&H Approved. Our tester Becky Murray said: “It offers everything I can think I would need from an outdoor camera. The picture quality is excellent day and night and I wouldn’t hesitate to consider other Reolink products.”
Xega 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera | 31% off at Amazon
Was £109.99 Now £75.99
This camera offers as much panning as my Reolink (355°) but much less tilt (90°, compared to 140°) so it does offer a slightly smaller field of view, but if this isn’t important to you it’s available at a much lower price point.
Reolink TrackMix LTE | 41% off at Amazon
Was £339.99 Now £199.99
This camera includes a SIM card with 100MB trial data. It has more auto-tracking and zoom features than the Go PT Ultra. I find them to be enough, but if you particularly value these features it’s a good option.
Shiwoja 3G/4G LTE Security Camera | 15% off at Amazon
Was £62.99 Now £53.54
This camera is waterproof and includes a SIM card with 300MB trial data. It includes motion detection, and will wake up, sending a notification to your phone. It also features two-way audio and night vision. These are all useful features my Reolink has – albeit at a lower offering, but also a lower price point.
How does it work?
My solar panel provides enough power to use all year round, but you can also charge the devices up at home if you need more in a particularly dark winter. I ran it off a cheap SIM deal – £6/month provided me with 5GB data and this was plenty.
