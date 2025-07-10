



If your horse has pink skin, you’ve undoubtedly got sunburn fears. Perhaps you’re looking for the best sun cream for horses at a reasonable price? The search is over – this product gets a resounding thumbs up from team H&H.

I’ve been using Lincoln Sun Bloc on my 25-year-old cob mare for two years with impressive results. It’s long-lasting, fast acting and effective and I wouldn’t be without it.

I use this sun block on my elderly mare and swear by it – in fact we have declared it H&H approved. Its thick, sticky texture means it’s messy to apply, but it’s a small price to pay for a sunburn-free summer. The bright pink colour means it’s easy to tell when she needs a top up, but I find a generous coating works for a couple of days. View Deal

Lincoln Sun Bloc acts as a barrier cream and sun block, using UV-filtering ingredients such as zinc oxide. It’s effective against UVA and UVB rays and its water reistant, so doesn’t come off at the first sign of sweating or rain. It works on exposed, scarred or sensitive skin. Plus, it contains moisturising ingredients like lanolin and aloe vera meaning it’s suitable for damaged skin.

We reviewed Lincoln Sun Bloc with aloe vera back in 2020 and awarded it H&H Approved status. Our tester really liked how the cream was unscented and gave excellent coverage. Plus, its chalky pink pigment let her know exactly where she’d already been, so she didn’t over-apply.

Sun block for horses: my verdict on Lincoln Sun Bloc

There is so much I love about this sun block for horses. I started using it when Aniwell Filtabac went out of stock a few years ago – this is also an excellent option, but it is more expensive.

Firstly, my mare’s worst site for sunburn is on a pink-skinned patch of her crest where her mane is very thin. She lives out 24/7, so it gets a high degree of sun exposure if she chooses to be outside her shelter or away from the treeline. When applied generously here, the cream lasts around 48 hours. You know when it needs topping up because the area doesn’t look a pale chalky pink anymore.

Secondly, the 200g tub lasts a long time and it’s great value for money. I use it several times a week on my mare’s mane, her muzzle and my gelding’s muzzle. I know I’m using enough because neither of them have burnt, but I’ve only used one tub so far this year.

Finally, it’s viscous and coats the skin well. Sure, it’s messy on your hands, but I just apply it when I’ve finished with my other jobs and then give them a wash before getting in the car. Messy application is a small price to pay for protection.

As for other drawbacks? If the pot gets hot, the cream slackens and you end up using more, but it’s still effective and returns to its almost putty-like texture when it cools. I keep it in a box by my paddock gate, so that’s probably why.

Another thing to note is that it doesn’t have as much staying power on muzzles due to more interaction with the ground, fieldmates and grazing and the water trough. You do sometimes see evidence of the cream creating an iridescent effect on the water surface, but I don’t think I’ve ever used a cream that doesn’t do this.

I could go on and on about this sun cream – why not try it for yourself?

