Horseshoes have long been seen as a symbol of luck and it’s not uncommon for a bride to carry a horseshoe down the aisle, so horseshoe wedding gifts have always been popular. There’s no other time that you want to wish someone you love more luck than when they embark on the next chapter of their life. Plus, any horseshoe gift looks great in a home with a country feel to it.
We’ve rounded up a selection of horseshoe-inspired gifts for every budget that will make perfect wedding presents – including some made from real horseshoes, some items to bring luck on the big day, and others to display at home. Don’t forget that horseshoes should always be held or displayed with the open end up, otherwise (as superstition tells us) all the good luck will fall out!
Horseshoe wedding gift ideas
Anvil Cottage Crafts bottle and glasses holder
RRP: £50 |
This bottle and glass holder, which is made from recycled Newmarket horseshoes, makes for a stunning centrepiece at any garden party.
View now at etsy.com
Personalised lucky horseshoe gift
RRP: From £30 |
This horseshoe comes in a choice of gold or silver with optional name and date personalisation.
View now at notonthehighstreet.com
Horseshoe wine rack
RRP: £57.41 |
This six-bottle wine rack makes a great display in a country home.
View now at amazon.co.uk
Something blue lucky horseshoe charm
RRP: £12.50 |
This lucky charm that attaches to a bouquet also ticks the ‘something blue’ box, which brings a bride luck.
View now at notonthehighstreet.com
Bowley & Jackson horseshoe door hook
RRP: £5.95 |
This fun horseshoe hook is well made, finished in an antique brown and is ideal as a coat hook for a boot room, hallway or porch.
View now at amazon.co.uk
Anvil Cottage Crafts horseshoe heart vase holder
RRP: From £32.50 (inc postage) |
This handmade horseshoe heart vase holder would look great in a horse lovers or a country styled home. It can can fit a Yankee candle or a similar sized jar.
View now at etsy.com
HoovesHornsHeart lucky horseshoe
RRP: £13.99 |
Up-cycled from a real horseshoe, this lucky charm is available in distressed cream or silver (in its raw state) with a vanished finish, and eight choices of ribbon colour.
View now at etsy.com
Dad Daughter Steel Art horseshoe fire pit
RRP: £105 (inc postage) |
These fire pits, which can also be used as flower planters, are handmade using recycled horseshoes and finished with a heat-resistant black paint.
View now at etsy.com
Horseshoe candle holder
RRP: £18 |
Complete with candle, this candle holder is made from three used horseshoes.
View now at etsy.com
Personalised horseshoe wedding card
RRP: £5.95 |
This card provides a removable keepsake to remember the special day.
View now at notonthehighstreet.com
Anvil Cottage Crafts personalised sculpture
RRP: £50 |
This personalised sculpture is a perfect wedding gift.
View now at etsy.com
Lucky Horseshoe pocket coin
RRP: £10 |
Featuring a raised horseshoe on one side and the phrase “wishing you all the luck in the world” on the other, this solid pewter coin is the perfect size to pop into a pocket, purse or wallet.
View now at notonthehighstreet.com
