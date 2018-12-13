14 Christmas presents for the men in your life

Whether the men in your life are as mad about horses as you are or equestrian widows, keep them happy this Christmas with our selection of stylish and useful present ideas

Equestrian gifts under £25



Ideal for a quick tipple while out shooting or hunting, these portable stainless steel shot glasses come in a leather carrying case.

Buy now: Kikkerland Shot Glasses with Leather Case from £9.99

This smart 6oz hip flask is made from stainless steel and green leather, which is adorned with shooting images. It also has space for engraving and comes with a funnel for easy filling

Buy now: Green leather Hampshire hip flask for £14.99



These loose fitting boxers are 100% cotton with a fly and an exposed elastic waistband offering comfort with a bit of humour on Christmas morning.

Buy now: LazyOne Horse Power Mens Boxer Shorts from £14,99



These rhodium fox cufflinks are hand crafted and set on a strong swivel, complete with giftbox.

Buy now: Fox Cufflinks from £15.99

Use this rub before riding to give muscles and joints an instant kick-start using rapidly absorbed, warming and stimulating ginger, black pepper and willow bark.

Buy now: Bullet & Bone Muscle Activating Rub for £12.99



A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving as it lasts all year, plus subscribers can enjoy a host of extra benefits, in addition to knowing that the magazine will be delivered to their door every week.

Buy now: Grab the latest Horse & Hound subscription offer

Equestrian gifts under £50



These quality full chaps in made from very strong, durable suede, which is comfortable and warm to wear. An ideal gift for an outdoors man who doesn’t worry about being busy during terrible weather conditions.

Buy now: Tuffa Full Chaps from £49.99



This high quality fleece jacket has sporty material inserts making it a very versatile gift that is suitable for chilly days throughout the year.

Buy now: Finntack Pro Fleece Jacket from £40.99



Great for an outdoors man, this 91mm length pocket tool has 21 features. They include a large blade, small blade, corkscrew, bottle opener, small screwdriver, wire-stripper, can opener, keyring, tweezers, toothpick, scissors, multi-purpose hook, large screwdriver, reamer/punch, wood saw, nail file, nail cleaner, fine screwdriver, chisel, metal file, metal cleaner and metal saw. What more can a man want?!

Buy now: Victorinox Ranger Unisex Outdoor Knife from £39.35

Equestrian gifts over £50



These super warm neoprene-lined boots are perfect for those chilly Boxing Day walks, with superior grip and a shock-absorbing sole.

Buy now: Le Chameau Men’s Vierzon boots from £179



This efficient hand-held petrol leaf blower combines high blowing power with user friendliness to get any equestrian yard or back garden spotless. If the man in your life loves a power tool or two, this is bound to go down a treat!

Buy now: Husquarna Petrol Leaf Blower & Vacuum from £287.61



Designed for comfort, support and made from durable woven fabric providing breathability with a four way stretch, these breeches are ideal for the serious male rider.

Buy now: Dublin Supa Heritage Clarino Knee Breeches from £52.49



The lightweight Cartmel Jacket is perfect for leisure riding and performing alike. An innovative waterproof, windproof and breathable textile has been featured as an outer layer to provide a complete weather barrier, ensuring your man stays warm and dry without overheating.

Buy now: Musto Mens Cartmel Riding Jacket from £159.95



This tough 3.5mm thick borosilicate glass holds approximately 400ml. The flask lid screws off but does not come away from the flask as it is attached via a hinge and the leather case is made from thick leather with an adjustable strap attached for fitting to any saddle. Ideal for any hunting enthusiast.

Buy now: Saddle Flask from £199

