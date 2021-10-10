



For those tricky individuals who seem to have it all, we are here to help with some novel ideas for unusual horse gifts this Christmas — ranging from the fun and novelty, to personalised and super-handy, and then there’s those that blow the budget.

If you’re on a strict budget, check out our favourite cheap horse gifts, or if you’re shopping for horsey children, we’ve rounded up our favourite horse gifts for girls and boys, too.

We’ve grouped these unusual horse gifts by price to help you quickly navigate through the great selection…

Gifts under £15

The Amazing World of Horses adult colouring book

RRP: £5.95 |

Give the gift of relaxation with this adult colouring book – why not add some colouring pencils, too?

Mary Kilvert horse decoration

RRP: £6 |

This horse decoration is a nice addition to have around the house or on the tree at Christmas.

Horse wine glass charms

RRP: From £7.25 |

These wine glass charms that help people identify their wine glass in a group are the perfect gift for someone who loves to host.

The Crayon Bug horse crayon set

RRP: From £8 |

These beautiful horse head crayons come in a neat gift box – a lovely gift for an arty friend.

Hawkins Organic Top Hat & Tails cleansing and deodorising spray



Sizes: 50ml or 150ml | RRP: From £9.95 |

It’s the sort of thing you’d never think to buy but soon learn you can’t live without – the Top Hat & Tails spray will help keep your riding hats, body protectors and riding attire cleansed and fresh. They are made with organic essential oils and natural cleansers and are deodorising and antibacterial.

Lucky Horseshoe pocket coin

RRP: £10 |

Featuring a raised horseshoe on one side and the phrase “wishing you all the luck in the world” on the other, this solid pewter coin is the perfect size to pop into a pocket, purse or wallet.

Dressage Anywhere gift certificate

RRP: From £10 |

The perfect gift for a horse owner without transport – Dressage Anywhere online dressage entries allow your loved one to compete or train from home. They can upload a video for judging by a high-listed BD judge, download their scoresheet, win prizes and rosettes.

Emily Cole Muddy Paws desk planner

RRP: £10 |

Help your loved one keep up to date with their admin and track of their social life with this 60-sheet A4 desk planner designed by Emily Cole.

Charity calendar

RRP: £14 |

Once again the Heald Town Highland Pony Stud has produced a charity calendar (A3 size when open) in aid of the Equine Grass Sickness Fund. It features members of the Heald Town herd as well as The Queen’s Balmoral Highland ponies.



Gifts £15–40

The Donkey Sanctuary organic cotton oven mitt

Colours: Red, blue, green or purple | RRP: £18.95 |

This protective and stylish oven glove from The Donkey Sanctuary is available in a range of colours and a great addition to any kitchen.

Live It Equestrian membership

RRP: From £20 |

A Live It Equestrian membership unlocks savings and discounts on everyday spending with high street, equestrian, and country retailers. As well as the savings, there are training courses, wellbeing support and online fitness videos.

Horse & Hound subscription

RRP: From £21.99 |

We might be biased, but no equestrian has everything worth having if they don’t have a subscription to the “equestrian Bible”. Help your loved one keep their finger on the pulse of the horse world with this gift that keeps on giving – choose from print, digital or combined subscriptions, a range of payment options and great savings.

Barker & Sloane Hit The Hay pillow mist

RRP: £22 |

This pillow mist from Barker & Sloane gently relaxes using a luxurious blend of frankincense and geranium essential oils – perfect for when counting sheep (or ponies) seems like the only option.

Dartmoor Artist horse bookmark

RRP: £24 |

Know an avid reader? They’ll never lose their place again with this hand-painted over-sized bookmark.

Reclaimed In Wood stable name plaque

RRP: From £24.25 |

Available in five different finishes, this handcrafted and personalised stable door name sign is made from reclaimed wood and traditional Welsh Slate, finished with cast iron horseshoe hooks. Names are written on the welsh slate in a choice of semi-permanent or permanent white pen.

Voltaire Design gift voucher

RRP: From £25 |

Voltaire Design gift vouchers start at just £25 and can be redeemed on the website, so are a perfect choice for someone who likes to choose themselves.

BroomRaker

RRP: £35 |

The BroomRaker is broom crossed with a rake, making it a trailer, stable and garden tool in one to make life easier.

Tack Room Distillery Rhubarb & Blood Orange Gin

RRP: £38 |

Made at a family-run distillery nestled in a yard, this rhubarb and blood orange gin is the perfect reward after a long day with the horses. It can be served neat over ice or with your choice of mixer.

Subscription to DrDavidMarlin.com

RRP: From £38.40 |

Gift unlimited access to Dr David Marlin’s community website for webinars, videos, podcasts and all the answers to horsey questions in one place – everything is independent, unbiased and backed by science.

Dibor cast iron door stop

RRP: £39 |

Practical and decorative, this traditional metal doorstop is the perfect accessory to create an open atmosphere at home.

Gifts £41–100

The Labrador Company dressage clock

RRP: From £45 |

This is described as the ultimate “happy” clock and guaranteed to make everyone smile as it has a wagging tail.

Plucking Fabulous wreaths

Sizes: 10–24in | RRP: From £45 |

Choose from a great selection of hand-decorated feather wreaths for a beautiful festive door wreath or table centrepiece – pictured is French partridge.

Mulberry Tree Cheltenham Horseshoe wooden serving tray



RRP: £45.99 |

This wooden serving tray makes a great conversation starter as it is handcrafted using reclaimed wood and re-used horseshoes.

Stoneleigh Racing syndicate membership

RRP: From £49 |

Give your loved one the chance to experience racehorse ownership as part of the Stoneleigh Racing syndicate. The member will receive a welcome gift, weekly updates, a chance to visit the stable and come as an owner to the race days, plus a share in any winnings.

Eques Pante equestrian performance underwear

Colours: Navy, grey, rose or combinations | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £59 |

These pants from Eques Pante have a slimming and contoured waistband, with rash protection down to the knee. They are made of a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric and don’t produce a VPL.

Clare Haggas Birds of a Feather cushion

RRP: From £80 |

This double-sided plush velvet cushion is hand cut and sewn with a discreet, concealed zip.

Master Lock Biometric Padlock

RRP: £89 |

This biometric padlock can save up to 10 different fingerprints to allow for shared access, so there’s no need to worry about forgetting keys.

Gifts over £100





Touch Of Tweed Forton belt

Colours: Navy tweed, teal tweed or customised | RRP: From £130 |

This belt from Touch of Tweed is made from a combination of British, oak-tanned leather and British tweed teamed with a solid brass buckle. Your recipient’s favourite colour tweed can also be added to the inlay.

The Modern Heavy Horse Experience vouchers

RRP: From £160 |

Fuel the passion and interest in heavy horses with a heavy horse experience day filled with plaiting demonstrations, harnessing, pub carriage rides and the very best in cocktails, drinks and fodder all within an exclusive country setting.

Pippa Queen Anne saddlebag

RRP: £325 |

These handbags are made from a vintage saddle with a brass clincher browband handle. This design has a fully adjustable and detachable stirrup leather as a shoulder strap and is finished with brass fittings.

FMBs Handheld Laser Elite

RRP: £495 |

This handheld cold laser therapy device is easy to use and can be used on muscular, tendon and ligament injuries, bumps, bruises, oedemas, cuts, wounds, arthritis, fractures and splints.

Can’t see what you’re looking for? We’ve rounded up many more gift ideas for horse lovers.

