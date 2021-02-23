+Features
News
‘Sanctuary’ court case shows need for rescue licensing *H&H Plus*
H&H speaks to established equine welfare charities to find out how this recent court case demonstrates the need for licensing and regulation of animal sanctuaries, and what the benefits of…
Opinion
Kim Bailey: the Cheltenham Festival won’t be the same without owners *H&H Plus*
H&H’s racing columnist ponders the depressing vision of a Cheltenham Festival without owners at the racecourse
News
Work ongoing as Brexit delays spark horse welfare concerns *H&H Plus*
Features
Jessica and Rebecca Ely: the former barrister and area manager making waves in the showing world *H&H Plus*
Vet clinic
How to keep a horse in harness in good health *H&H Plus*
News
Physios and dental technicians could come under vets’ umbrella in law reform *H&H Plus*
Features
Super-safe ‘super-ponies’ — hunting’s gold-dust conveyances *H&H Plus*