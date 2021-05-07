This year in the UK, Father’s Day in the UK falls on Sunday, 20 June, so we’ve found a great selection of horsey gifts for your dad. Whether’s he an un-horsey dad who never had to get close to a horse until you showed an interest, or has many tales to tell of his hunting days pre-ban, the chances are your dad has helped you (and your horse) out at some point.
Dads are often seen doing heavy lifting at the yard, stepping in to be a last-minute driver or groom, or getting in the bacon rolls on show day – so we reckon he deserves a treat. Whether you’re looking for a keepsake, day out, funny gift or card, one of these horsey Father’s Day gifts should do the trick…
Funny “I’m still waiting” card
RRP: £3.95
The perfect card if you’re still waiting for your pony.
Hip flask with personalised leather sleeve
RRP: £30
Personalise the leather sleeve with up to four characters, which is perfect for your Dad’s initials or “Dad”.
Show dad T-shirt
RRP: £22.51
Available in a range of colours, this T-shirt is an ideal gift if you’re into showing.
Funny Thoroughbred card
RRP: £3.55
The message inside reads “…from your little nag”.
Glorious Goodwood tickets
RRP: From £20
There’s a choice of tickets and packages available for the Glorious Goodwood Festival at the end of July if you’d like to treat your dad to a day out.
Definition of equestrian dad T-shirt
RRP: £12.99
This T-shirt is perfect for a dad who is always down the yard.
Handmade 3D card
RRP: £4.50
This card has a paper-cut 3D scene with two horses.
Funny horse dad mug
RRP: From £16.20
This mug is a perfect gift for a dad who is always there to help you out.
Racing cufflinks
RRP: £32
These pewter cufflinks are a classic Father’s Day gift.
Personalised leather keyring
RRP: £9.99
This keyring will make the perfect addition to your dad’s set of keys.
Horse racing card
RRP: £3.75
This card is a lovely gift for a racing fan.
Horse dad T-shirt
RRP: From £18
Available in a wide range of colours, this T-shirt is a great gift for a horsey dad with a sense of humour.
Inkerman hunting tumblers
RRP: From £54
You can add personalisation to these tumblers that are etched with a hunting scene.
Horse & Hound subscription
RRP: From £21.99 per quarter for 13 issues
We might be biased but you won’t go wrong with this gift that keeps on giving.
Eco-friendly card
RRP: £2.95
This card comes with no plastic wrap.
