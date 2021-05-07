{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • This year in the UK, Father’s Day in the UK falls on Sunday, 20 June, so we’ve found a great selection of horsey gifts for your dad. Whether’s he an un-horsey dad who never had to get close to a horse until you showed an interest, or has many tales to tell of his hunting days pre-ban, the chances are your dad has helped you (and your horse) out at some point.

    Dads are often seen doing heavy lifting at the yard, stepping in to be a last-minute driver or groom, or getting in the bacon rolls on show day – so we reckon he deserves a treat. Whether you’re looking for a keepsake, day out, funny gift or card, one of these horsey Father’s Day gifts should do the trick…

    Father's Day card

    Funny “I’m still waiting” card

    RRP: £3.95

    The perfect card if you’re still waiting for your pony.

    View at etsy.com

    Hip flask

    Hip flask with personalised leather sleeve 

    RRP: £30

    Personalise the leather sleeve with up to four characters, which is perfect for your Dad’s initials or “Dad”.

    View at notonthehighstreet.com

    Show dad T shirt

    Show dad T-shirt

    RRP: £22.51

    Available in a range of colours, this T-shirt is an ideal gift if you’re into showing.

    View at etsy.com

    Father's Day card

    Funny Thoroughbred card

    RRP: £3.55

    The message inside reads “…from your little nag”.

    View at zazzle.co.uk

    Glorious Goodwood tickets

    Glorious Goodwood tickets

    RRP: From £20

    There’s a choice of tickets and packages available for the Glorious Goodwood Festival at the end of July if you’d like to treat your dad to a day out. 

    View at goodwood.com

    Dad definition T shirt horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Definition of equestrian dad T-shirt

    RRP: £12.99

    This T-shirt is perfect for a dad who is always down the yard.

    View at etsy.com

    Father's Day card horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Handmade 3D card

    RRP: £4.50

    This card has a paper-cut 3D scene with two horses. 

    View at etsy.com

    Father's Day mug horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Funny horse dad mug

    RRP: From £16.20

    This mug is a perfect gift for a dad who is always there to help you out.

    View at etsy.com

    Horse and jockey cufflinks horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Racing cufflinks

    RRP: £32

    These pewter cufflinks are a classic Father’s Day gift.

    View at notonthehighstreet.com

    Leather keyring horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Personalised leather keyring

    RRP: £9.99

    This keyring will make the perfect addition to your dad’s set of keys.

    View at etsy.com

    Father's Day cards horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Horse racing card

    RRP: £3.75

    This card is a lovely gift for a racing fan.

    View at etsy.com

    Horse dad T shirt horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Horse dad T-shirt

    RRP: From £18

    Available in a wide range of colours, this T-shirt is a great gift for a horsey dad with a sense of humour.

    View at etsy.com

    Inkerman hunting tumblers horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Inkerman hunting tumblers

    RRP: From £54

    You can add personalisation to these tumblers that are etched with a hunting scene.

    View at inkerman.co.uk

    horsey Father’s Day gifts

    Horse & Hound subscription

    RRP: From £21.99 per quarter for 13 issues

    We might be biased but you won’t go wrong with this gift that keeps on giving.

    View at magazinesdirect.com

    horsey Father’s Day card

    Eco-friendly card

    RRP: £2.95

    This card comes with no plastic wrap. 

    View at notonthehighstreet.com

