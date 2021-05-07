



This year in the UK, Father’s Day in the UK falls on Sunday, 20 June, so we’ve found a great selection of horsey gifts for your dad. Whether’s he an un-horsey dad who never had to get close to a horse until you showed an interest, or has many tales to tell of his hunting days pre-ban, the chances are your dad has helped you (and your horse) out at some point.

Dads are often seen doing heavy lifting at the yard, stepping in to be a last-minute driver or groom, or getting in the bacon rolls on show day – so we reckon he deserves a treat. Whether you’re looking for a keepsake, day out, funny gift or card, one of these horsey Father’s Day gifts should do the trick…

Funny “I’m still waiting” card

RRP: £3.95

The perfect card if you’re still waiting for your pony.

View at etsy.com

Hip flask with personalised leather sleeve

RRP: £30

Personalise the leather sleeve with up to four characters, which is perfect for your Dad’s initials or “Dad”.

View at notonthehighstreet.com

Show dad T-shirt

RRP: £22.51

Available in a range of colours, this T-shirt is an ideal gift if you’re into showing.

View at etsy.com

Funny Thoroughbred card

RRP: £3.55

The message inside reads “…from your little nag”.

View at zazzle.co.uk

Glorious Goodwood tickets

RRP: From £20

There’s a choice of tickets and packages available for the Glorious Goodwood Festival at the end of July if you’d like to treat your dad to a day out.

View at goodwood.com

Definition of equestrian dad T-shirt

RRP: £12.99

This T-shirt is perfect for a dad who is always down the yard.

View at etsy.com

Handmade 3D card

RRP: £4.50

This card has a paper-cut 3D scene with two horses.

View at etsy.com

Funny horse dad mug

RRP: From £16.20

This mug is a perfect gift for a dad who is always there to help you out.

View at etsy.com

Racing cufflinks

RRP: £32

These pewter cufflinks are a classic Father’s Day gift.

View at notonthehighstreet.com

Personalised leather keyring

RRP: £9.99

This keyring will make the perfect addition to your dad’s set of keys.

View at etsy.com

Horse racing card

RRP: £3.75

This card is a lovely gift for a racing fan.

View at etsy.com

Horse dad T-shirt

RRP: From £18

Available in a wide range of colours, this T-shirt is a great gift for a horsey dad with a sense of humour.

View at etsy.com

Inkerman hunting tumblers

RRP: From £54

You can add personalisation to these tumblers that are etched with a hunting scene.

View at inkerman.co.uk

Horse & Hound subscription

RRP: From £21.99 per quarter for 13 issues

We might be biased but you won’t go wrong with this gift that keeps on giving.

View at magazinesdirect.com

Eco-friendly card

RRP: £2.95

This card comes with no plastic wrap.

View at notonthehighstreet.com

