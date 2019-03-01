Rhinegold Elite ladies’ thermal breeches review

Rhinegold Elite ladies’ thermal breeches Score 9/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Rhinegold Price as reviewed: £41.50

Official description

These super-soft lined Rhinegold Elite ladies’ thermal breeches are made from a thick, warm, thermal weight material to keep out the winter chill. Made from 95% Cotton/5% Spandex, they are comfortable against the skin and have a four-way stretch for maximum movement and comfort. They have a stretch suede full-seat for extra grip in the saddle and to help prevent rubbing on the legs. The breeches also feature a front zip with single button, belt loops and zip pocket to the left side. There is Rhinegold branding tape along the inner waistband and branded embroidery on the left leg, with Velcro at the ankle.

First impressions

These breeches are a simple style, but look hard-wearing and warm.

Overview of performance

These breeches fit well and are very comfortable. They are also stretchy so, when you’re riding, they move with you rather than restrict you. I was impressed with these thermal breeches as they were very cosy, breathable and hard-wearing. I would strongly recommend having a pair for everyday use.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really like the plain, simple design and they are lovely and warm — there’s nothing I would change about them.