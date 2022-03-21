If you’re making a horse-themed cake for an avid equestrian or pony-mad youngster, horse cake toppers are a great way to “top it off” (excuse the pun) and make your cake worthy of a red rosette. Or if you’re not into baking, you could pop a horse cake topper on a shop-bought cake to save yourself some time and effort.
There’s a real range when it comes to cake toppers – you will find that some toppers are edible, while others can be kept as a keepsake. Some are designed to be sat on large celebration cakes, while others are attached to cocktail sticks and fit perfectly on a cupcale. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite horse cake toppers below.
Horse cake toppers for all ages
Edible Spirit model
RRP: £13 |
View now at etsy.com
Personalised jumping horse
RRP: £12.50 |
View now at etsy.com
Cute edible pony with name and age
RRP: £18.50 |
View now at etsy.com
12 cupcake toppers
RRP: £7 |
View now at etsy.com
Personalised name and age topper
RRP: £8.99 |
View now at etsy.com
Horse and rider fondant models
RRP: £25 each or £45 for both |
View now at etsy.com
Personalised glitter horse
RRP: £5.99 |
View now at etsy.com
Fondant pony model
RRP: £16 |
View now at etsy.com
Foals ready for a party
RRP: £12 |
View now at etsy.com
6 edible toppers
RRP: £12 |
View now at etsy.com
Horse and flowers
RRP: £11.99 |
View now at etsy.com
32 cupcake toppers
RRP: £6.99 |
View now at amazon.co.uk
Personalised card topper
RRP: £6.99 |
View now at amazon.co.uk
Unicorn candles
RRP: £12 |
View now at notonthehighstreet.com
