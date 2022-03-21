{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

14 cake toppers that are perfect for horse lovers

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • If you’re making a horse-themed cake for an avid equestrian or pony-mad youngster, horse cake toppers are a great way to “top it off” (excuse the pun) and make your cake worthy of a red rosette. Or if you’re not into baking, you could pop a horse cake topper on a shop-bought cake to save yourself some time and effort.

    There’s a real range when it comes to cake toppers – you will find that some toppers are edible, while others can be kept as a keepsake. Some are designed to be sat on large celebration cakes, while others are attached to cocktail sticks and fit perfectly on a cupcale. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite horse cake toppers below.

    Horse cake toppers for all ages

    Edible Spirit model cake topper

    Edible Spirit model

    RRP: £13 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Personalised jumping horse cake topper

    Personalised jumping horse

    RRP: £12.50 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Cute edible pony with name and age

    Cute edible pony with name and age

    RRP: £18.50 |

    View now at etsy.com

    12 cupcake toppers

    12 cupcake toppers

    RRP: £7 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Personalised name and age topper

    Personalised name and age topper

    RRP: £8.99 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Horse and rider fondant models

    Horse and rider fondant models

    RRP: £25 each or £45 for both |

    View now at etsy.com

    Personalised glitter horse cake topper

    Personalised glitter horse

    RRP: £5.99 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Fondant pony model cake topper

    Fondant pony model

    RRP: £16 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Foals ready for a party horse cake topper

    Foals ready for a party

    RRP: £12 |

    View now at etsy.com

    6 edible horse cake toppers

    6 edible toppers

    RRP: £12 |

    View now at etsy.com

    Horse and flowers cake topper

    Horse and flowers

    RRP: £11.99 |

    View now at etsy.com

    32 cupcake toppers

    32 cupcake toppers

    RRP: £6.99 |

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Personalised card horse cake topper

    Personalised card topper

    RRP: £6.99 |

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Unicorn candles horse cake toppers

    Unicorn candles

    RRP: £12 |

    View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...